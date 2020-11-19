 BamaInsider - Alabama basketball nets two on coaches preseason All-SEC teams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 10:21:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alabama basketball nets two on coaches preseason All-SEC teams

Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward/guard Herbert Jones (1) celebrate during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Photo | Imagn
Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward/guard Herbert Jones (1) celebrate during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Related

Kira Lewis Jr. selected No. 13 overall by New Orleans Pelicans in NBA draft

Alabama basketball had two players earn conference recognition Thursday as the SEC unveiled its annual coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams. John Petty Jr. was named to the first team, while fellow senior Herbert Jones earned second-team honors.

Petty led the SEC in 3-point shooting last season, averaging 44 percent on shots from beyond the arc. He also averaged 14.5 points and led Alabama with 6.6 rebounds per game. Jones was Alabama's top defensive player, leading the team in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). He averaged 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

The Crimson Tide joined Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee as the only schools with multiple players selected. The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Alabama will begin its season on Nov. 25 when it hosts Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum.

Coaches preseason All-SEC teams

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}