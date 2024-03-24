Alabama basketball starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will miss the remainder of the Crimson Tide's second-round matchup against Grand Canyon with a head injury.

"Rylan's [Griffin] gonna have to play more minutes," Alabama head coach Nate Oats told TBS at halftime. "Sam Walters is gonna have to play more minutes. Rylan has been playing really well and Sam was good in his minutes in, so we've got to get him some more minutes so we can give Aaron a little bit of a break."

With 6:36 remaining in the first half, Wrightsell went to contest a 3-point shot by Grand Canyon’s Gabe McGlothan and caught an elbow to the top of the head from the Lopes’ guard on the way down.

Wrightsell remained down on the court for a couple of minutes with the training staff before getting up by himself and walking to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Before the injury, Wrightsell had 2 points, shooting 1-for-4 from the field.

Earlier this season, Wrightsell missed four games after suffering a concussion in practice. The Crimson Tide went 2-2 in his absence.

The senior guard has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. He is averaging 9.3 points and 3.1 rebounds and is shooting 44.9% from 3. Wrightsel is also a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season.