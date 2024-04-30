Following a promising freshman season, Jarin Stevenson has elected to test out the NBA Draft waters. The forward declared for the draft on Tuesday but will be eligible to return to Alabama so long as he withdraws his name by the May 29 deadline.

Stevenson started five games over 37 appearances for the Crimson Tide last season. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc. His best performance came during Alabama’s Elite Eight win over Clemson when he went 5 of 8 from 3 while scoring a season-high 19 points.

Stevenson reclassified to join Alabama last offseason. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Stevenson is the second Alabama player to enter the NBA Draft, following senior guard Mark Sears. Like Stevenson, Sears also has the option to withdraw his name and return to Alabama.