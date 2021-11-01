Alabama basketball continues big day with commitment from Noah Clowney

Clowney is ranked as the No. 7 center and No. 43 overall player in next year’s class. He is Alabama’s third 2022 commit, joining Miller as well as four-star point guard Jaden Bradley , who pledged to the Tide on Sept. 30.

“Clowney is a lengthy and active big man,” Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw said. “The 6-9/6-10 post is a late bloomer, but it is his tools that really stand out. He plays with toughness around the basket and has excellent defensive instincts and timing.”

A big day for Alabama basketball just got even better. After landing five-star forward Brandon Miller earlier Monday, the Crimson Tide added another top-50 prospect to its 2022 class as four-star center Noah Clowney committed to the Crimson Tide over Indiana and Virginia Tech.

Miller is ranked No. 12 overall in next year’s class while Bradley is ranked at No. 25 overall. The addition of Clowney marks the first time Alabama has landed three top-50 recruits in the same class since 2011 when it signed five-star guard Trevor Lacey (No. 24 overall) as well as four-star guards Levi Randolph (No. 30 overall) and Rodney Cooper (49 overall).

“Nate Oats and his staff really hit the recruiting trail hard in 2022,” Shaw said. “They got one of the top point guards in the class in Jaden Bradley. Bradley plays his best when he is playing fast and in transition. On paper the fit is perfect.

“Miller has one of the highest upsides of any player in the class. Standing at 6-8, he has enticing perimeter ball skills with the ability to create and make. He also showed in the EYBL bubble he can be a difference-maker on the boards.

“Clowney is a high upside center, in a class where the position is down nationally. Young for his grade, Clowney has length, pop, instincts, and toughness. While Miller could be a one-and-done type talent, Bradley and Clowney should be pieces Alabama can build around for multiple seasons. All in all, this class has some high-level pieces who all have good pedigree and can make decisions while playing fast.”

Clowney took an official visit to Alabama last month. The four-star center told Rivals that the visit went “great” while stating that he was a fan of Nate Oats’ fast-paced system.

“I like Alabama,” Clowney told Rivals following his visit last month. “It’s a good playing style and it’s a real nice place. I like the way that I would play in their system.”

Alabama will hope its Monday momentum carries on throughout the week as it is a finalist for five-star forward Jarace Walker, who will be choosing between the Tide, Auburn and Houston on Thursday. Alabama is also in the mix for four-star Rylen Griffen, who will announce his college decision on Nov. 9, the day before the beginning of the early signing period.

Alabama signed a three-man recruiting class this year, adding five-star point guard JD Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusaun Holt. The Tide also added Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett as well as Furman graduate transfer Noah Gurley.