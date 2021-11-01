Alabama basketball nets commitment from five-star forward Brandon Miller

Alabama basketball began what could be a monumental recruiting day by adding a five-star talent to its 2022 class. Brandon Miller committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee State. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was also considering turning pro out of high school.

Miller is rated as the No. 12 overall player and No. 4 small forward in next year’s class. The Nashville, Tenn., native has the ability to guard multiple positions and offers elite athleticism attacking the rim. His commitment marks the second straight year Nate Oats has landed a five-star talent. Alabama signed five-star point-guard JD Davison in this year’s class.

"Long, athletic and versatile forwards are all the rage in basketball these days. That’s exactly what Brandon Miller will bring to the table in Tuscaloosa," Rivals analyst Dan McDonald said. "Look for him to potentially be used in a similar way to what Nate Oats did with reigning SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones the last couple years. You’ll likely see Miller with some ball-handling duties, defending multiple positions, and becoming one of the top players in the conference."