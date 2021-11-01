Alabama basketball nets commitment from five-star forward Brandon Miller
Alabama basketball began what could be a monumental recruiting day by adding a five-star talent to its 2022 class. Brandon Miller committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee State. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was also considering turning pro out of high school.
Miller is rated as the No. 12 overall player and No. 4 small forward in next year’s class. The Nashville, Tenn., native has the ability to guard multiple positions and offers elite athleticism attacking the rim. His commitment marks the second straight year Nate Oats has landed a five-star talent. Alabama signed five-star point-guard JD Davison in this year’s class.
"Long, athletic and versatile forwards are all the rage in basketball these days. That’s exactly what Brandon Miller will bring to the table in Tuscaloosa," Rivals analyst Dan McDonald said. "Look for him to potentially be used in a similar way to what Nate Oats did with reigning SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones the last couple years. You’ll likely see Miller with some ball-handling duties, defending multiple positions, and becoming one of the top players in the conference."
Miller is Alabama’s second 2022 commit, joining four-star point guard Jaden Bradley, who pledged to the Tide on Sept. 30. The Tide is also in the mix to add a second commit today as four-star center Noah Clowney is set to choose between Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech.
In addition to Miller and Clowney, Alabama could add two more members to its 2022 class before the beginning of the early signing period on Nov. 10. The Tide is a finalist for five-star forward Jarace Walker and four-star guard Rylen Griffen. Walker will choose between Alabama, Auburn and Houston, while Griffen is considering the Tide as well as Arizona State, Auburn, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, N.C. State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Alabama signed a three-man recruiting class this year, adding Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusaun Holt. The Tide also added Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett as well as Furman graduate transfer Noah Gurley.
Alabama is set to lose several players next offseason as seniors James Rojas, Keon Ellis and Gurley are expected to move on while Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Davison are all candidates to leave for the NBA Draft.