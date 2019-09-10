TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama learned its conference schedule Tuesday as the SEC released the league schedule for all 14 of its teams. The Crimson Tide will open the conference portion of its schedule with a road game at Flordia on Jan. 4.

Along with its 18 SEC games, Alabama has 13-game non-conference schedule, which was announced last month. Despite opening the conference slate on the road, the Crimson TIde will play three of its first five SEC games under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide’s home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season include: Mississippi State (Jan. 8 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 25 in Starkville, Miss.); Auburn (Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 12 in Auburn, Ala.); Missouri (Jan. 18 in Tuscaloosa and March 7 in Columbia, Mo.); Vanderbilt (Jan. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., and March 3 in Tuscaloosa); and LSU (Jan. 29 in Baton Rouge, La., and Feb. 15 in Tuscaloosa).

Along with its home-and-home contests, the Tide will play host to Arkansas (Feb. 1), Tennessee (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 19) and South Carolina (Feb. 29) during the SEC season.

In addition to the league-opener at Florida, additional road games will consist of Kentucky (Jan. 11), Georgia (Feb. 8) and Ole Miss (Feb. 22).

The SEC Tournament will return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 11-15, 2019.