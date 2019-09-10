Alabama basketball announces 2020 SEC schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama learned its conference schedule Tuesday as the SEC released the league schedule for all 14 of its teams. The Crimson Tide will open the conference portion of its schedule with a road game at Flordia on Jan. 4.
Along with its 18 SEC games, Alabama has 13-game non-conference schedule, which was announced last month. Despite opening the conference slate on the road, the Crimson TIde will play three of its first five SEC games under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum.
The Tide’s home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season include: Mississippi State (Jan. 8 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 25 in Starkville, Miss.); Auburn (Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 12 in Auburn, Ala.); Missouri (Jan. 18 in Tuscaloosa and March 7 in Columbia, Mo.); Vanderbilt (Jan. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., and March 3 in Tuscaloosa); and LSU (Jan. 29 in Baton Rouge, La., and Feb. 15 in Tuscaloosa).
Along with its home-and-home contests, the Tide will play host to Arkansas (Feb. 1), Tennessee (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 19) and South Carolina (Feb. 29) during the SEC season.
In addition to the league-opener at Florida, additional road games will consist of Kentucky (Jan. 11), Georgia (Feb. 8) and Ole Miss (Feb. 22).
The SEC Tournament will return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 11-15, 2019.
Alabama 2019-20 schedule
Nov. 5 — vs. Pennsylvania
No. 11 — vs. Florida Atlantic
Nov. 15 — at Rhode Island
No. 19 — vs. Furman
Nov. 27 — vs. UNC*
Nov. 28 — vs Iowa St. or Michigan*
Nov. 29 — Battle 4 Atlantis TBA
Dec. 6 — vs. Stephen F. Austin
Dec. 14 — at Penn State
Dec. 18 — Samford^
Dec. 21 — vs. Belmont#
Dec. 29 — Richmond
Jan. 4 — at Florida
Jan. 8 — vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 11 — at Kentucky
Jan. 15 — vs Auburn
Jan. 18 — vs. Missouri
Jan. 22 — at Vanderbilt
Jan. 25 — Kansas State%
Jan. 29 — at LSU
Feb. 1 — vs. Arkansas
Feb. 4 — vs. Tennessee
Feb. 8 — at Georgia
Feb. 12 — at Auburn
Feb. 15 — vs. LSU
Feb. 19 — vs. Texas A&M
Feb. 22 — at Ole Miss
Feb. 25 — at Mississippi State
Feb. 29 — vs. South Carolina
March 3 — vs Vanderbilt
March 7 — at Missouri
March 11-15 — SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
*Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas
#Rocket City Classic in Huntsville
^Game will be played Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC)
% Big12/SEC Classic
