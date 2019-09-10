News More News
Alabama basketball announces 2020 SEC schedule

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama learned its conference schedule Tuesday as the SEC released the league schedule for all 14 of its teams. The Crimson Tide will open the conference portion of its schedule with a road game at Flordia on Jan. 4.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) controls the ball against Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2). Photo | USA Today
Along with its 18 SEC games, Alabama has 13-game non-conference schedule, which was announced last month. Despite opening the conference slate on the road, the Crimson TIde will play three of its first five SEC games under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide’s home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season include: Mississippi State (Jan. 8 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 25 in Starkville, Miss.); Auburn (Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 12 in Auburn, Ala.); Missouri (Jan. 18 in Tuscaloosa and March 7 in Columbia, Mo.); Vanderbilt (Jan. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., and March 3 in Tuscaloosa); and LSU (Jan. 29 in Baton Rouge, La., and Feb. 15 in Tuscaloosa).

Along with its home-and-home contests, the Tide will play host to Arkansas (Feb. 1), Tennessee (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 19) and South Carolina (Feb. 29) during the SEC season.

In addition to the league-opener at Florida, additional road games will consist of Kentucky (Jan. 11), Georgia (Feb. 8) and Ole Miss (Feb. 22).

The SEC Tournament will return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 11-15, 2019.

Alabama 2019-20 schedule 

Nov. 5 — vs. Pennsylvania

No. 11 — vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 15 — at Rhode Island

No. 19 — vs. Furman

Nov. 27 — vs. UNC*

Nov. 28 — vs Iowa St. or Michigan*

Nov. 29 — Battle 4 Atlantis TBA

Dec. 6 — vs. Stephen F. Austin

Dec. 14 — at Penn State

Dec. 18 — Samford^

Dec. 21 — vs. Belmont#

Dec. 29 — Richmond

Jan. 4 — at Florida

Jan. 8 — vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 11 — at Kentucky

Jan. 15 — vs Auburn

Jan. 18 — vs. Missouri

Jan. 22 — at Vanderbilt

Jan. 25 — Kansas State%

Jan. 29 — at LSU

Feb. 1 — vs. Arkansas

Feb. 4 — vs. Tennessee

Feb. 8 — at Georgia

Feb. 12 — at Auburn

Feb. 15 — vs. LSU

Feb. 19 — vs. Texas A&M

Feb. 22 — at Ole Miss

Feb. 25 — at Mississippi State

Feb. 29 — vs. South Carolina

March 3 — vs Vanderbilt

March 7 — at Missouri

March 11-15 — SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

*Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas

#Rocket City Classic in Huntsville

^Game will be played Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC)

% Big12/SEC Classic

