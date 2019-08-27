"I'm excited about this year's non-conference schedule," Oats said. "We have a great mix of home, away and neutral site games against quality opponents. Our guys will have a terrific opportunity when we play in the Bahamas against some powerhouse programs. We will also have a chance to play around the state with games in Huntsville and Birmingham, as well as hosting Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. When mixing that in with the rest of our non-league schedule, we think we will be well prepared for the rigors of SEC play."

The Alabama men's basketball team will square off against the likes of North Carolina, Kansas State, Penn State and Rhode Island, as first-year head coach Nate Oats unveiled his team's 2019-20 non-conference schedule. This year's 13-game slate also features a pair of games around the state as the Crimson Tide will play a road game against in-state foe Samford that will take place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) in downtown Birmingham, as well as a matchup with Belmont in Huntsville for the Rocket City Classic.

The non-conference home schedule is highlighted by the Big 12/SEC contest, as the Tide welcomes the Kansas State Wildcats on Jan. 25. Coincidentally, Wildcats' head coach Bruce Weber was the head coach for Team USA at the U19 World Cup this past summer which featured Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr.

It is Alabama's fourth appearance overall and first home game in the event since it defeated then-No. 12 Oklahoma, 80-73, on Jan. 27, 2018. The Tide owns a 2-1 record over its three previous matchups when facing Big 12 opponents, with both victories coming in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will officially tip off the Oats' era on Nov. 5 when it takes on Penn, one of three home contests over its first four games to start the regular season. Following that contest, the Crimson Tide will host Florida Atlantic on Nov. 11 before playing the season's first true road game on Nov. 15 when it takes on Rhode Island. UA will return to Coleman Coliseum to host Furman on Nov. 19 in what will be the first game of the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

After taking on the Paladins, the Tide will travel to the Bahamas where it will play three games in the program's first-ever appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Alabama will open with North Carolina on Nov. 27 before taking on either Michigan and Iowa State on Nov. 28 in the second round. The final contest of the tournament will be played on Nov. 29.

UA returns to Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 6 when it takes on Stephen F. Austin, which will be the last game prior to an eight-day break for Fall Semester exams. The Tide's next contest will be played on Dec. 14 when it travels to take on Penn State – one of at least four Power 5 programs on this year's non-SEC slate.

On Dec. 18, Alabama will take on Samford for the first time since 2009, which will be played at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham. Three days later, on. Dec. 21, the Crimson Tide will play in Huntsville for the fourth annual Rocket City Classic. This year's contest pits UA against Belmont and will be played at the Von Braun Center.

Alabama will then close out 2019 with a home contest against Richmond on Dec. 29 in Coleman Coliseum. That game will be part of a doubleheader with the Tide women's basketball team who plays Southeastern Louisiana that same day.





The Crimson Tide will play an exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season, but the opponent and date of that game are yet to be finalized.





The 2019-20 Southeastern Conference game dates, as well as all start times and television carriers, will be revealed at a later date. The league office announced the league opponents in June.