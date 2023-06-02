TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's first crack at hosting a regional came with plenty of theatrics on Friday. Like any great postseason baseball game, the Crimson Tide's matchup with Nicholls State featured solid starting pitching and a late barrage of offense by both teams kept the game close past the seventh inning. The game stayed tied into the bottom of the ninth inning as Alabama's Jim Jarvis walked the game off with an RBI single to down Nicholls 4-3. Here are a few takeaways from the Crimson Tide's first home regional game since 2006.

Alabama's offense saves the best for last

The team that scored 58 runs during the final 10 games of the season was limited to just four against the Colonels on Friday. Despite struggling to score runs through the first five innings, the Crimson Tide finally figured out Nicholls State's starter Jacob Mayers. The Southland Pitcher of the Year used his 96 mph fastball and his 81 mph curveball to keep Alabama's hitters off balance. That lasted until the sixth inning as after a Drew Williamson RBI double tied the game, back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Ed Johnson with two outs in the inning. With a rare opportunity to break the game open, Johnson rolled over on a pitch as he grounded out to the second basemen. "I was feeling amazing," Mayers said. " I mean we live for these moments to come out here and compete against teams like Alabama. It was a great opportunity to come out here and play and pitch against them. I thought I had everything working from the jump. I thought I could compete with anybody." Alabama's missed opportunity would cost them in the next half inning as a solo home run by Wes Toups gave the Colonels the lead for the third time. However, the Crimson Tide got the last laugh in the bottom of the ninth as Jarvis poked a ball through the middle of the infield to win the game in extra innings. "I just tried to stay on the fastball like every at-bat," Jarvis said. "He threw the first one so I got a look at it. The main thing was to stay in rhythm, not let the moment speed me up and I got lucky."

Alabama's pitching shuts the door