Alabama is set to lose another Tagovailoa this offseason. Friday, backup quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider confirmed. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in last month’s NFL draft.

During his true freshman season last year, Taulia appeared in five games, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound right-hander was rated as a four-star prospect and was the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class.

If Taulia is to transfer he would be the fourth Alabama player to do so this offseason, joining running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Scott Lashley, (Mississippi State) and defensive back Nigel Knott (East Carolina). Defensive back Scooby Carter and tight end Giles Amos are still listed in the transfer portal. Carter is not listed on Alabama's current online roster.

Taulia's departure would leave Alabama with three scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt junior Mac Jones, redshirt freshman Paul Tyson and true freshman Bryce Young.