Alabama appears to have found its quarterback on defense

A day before Alabama’s next starting quarterback is set to meet the media, Nick Saban provided a hint at who the Crimson Tide’s signal-caller will be on the other side of the football.

During his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, the head coach continued to heap praise on Henry To’o To’o, revealing that the Tennessee transfer has already taken on the role of Mike linebacker after joining the team this summer.

“I think what Henry’s done is let Christian [Harris] play his more natural position, which is Will and Money,” Saban explained. “He can play Mike, and he’s a very good Mike. But Henry’s a signal-caller, he’s been a signal-caller. Having experience at doing that is very helpful. It’s less of a burden on other players on the team.

“I think it helps everybody on the team when you have communication, especially at the linebacker position. It’s a little bit like the quarterback on offense. And Henry has done a really, really good job of that.”

To’o To’o’s acclimation to Alabama’s defense has been nothing short of remarkable this offseason. Along with cementing himself at the top of the Tide’s pecking order during drills, the junior has already taken a role on the team’s leadership council, instantly earning the respect of his new teammates.

“He’s been great,” outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “He communicates a lot. If you do something wrong, he’s going to step on your toes about it. He’s a very great communicator. He knows the defense well, too. Just to be able to go on the field and do that and help us and help the younger guys, too. He’s a great player and a great leader."

Added Harris: “From Day 1, he just came in and worked. When you see that, it kind of makes you want to work a little harder to so he does a really great job with that. He's a little bit of a vocal guy as well. But he's done a really great job and he’s pushing everybody.”

To’o To’o is coming off a stellar sophomore season at Tennessee in which he led the Volunteers with 76 tackles and 10 stops for a loss. Having spent the past two seasons working in former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt’s defense, he figures to have no trouble replicating that success with the Tide.

Having a fellow preseason first-team All-SEC member next to him in Harris should only aid in that process. Harris is also coming off a productive season as he finished second on the team with 79 tackles while registering seven stops for a loss, 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries to go with two pass deflections and an interception. Saban also expressed confidence in Harris’ ability to call the defense if required to do so, stating that the extra knowledge should only add to the Tide’s ability on that side of the ball.

“I think the combination of those two guys, both being able to do it, is very, very helpful, especially when it comes to making adjustments and fitting runs and being in the right spot in coverage," Saban said. "So it’s been a very, very positive thing for us.”