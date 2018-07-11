TUSCALOOSA — Three veteran players will accompany head coach Nick Saban when Alabama travels to Atlanta next week for SEC Media Days. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, senior running back Damien Harris and redshirt junior linebacker Anfernee Jennings will all represent the Crimson Tide on Wednesday as Alabama takes the podium at 12:30 p.m. CT inside of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel in downtown Atlanta. Last year’s invitees were Bradley Bozeman, Calvin Ridley and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pierschbacher served as Alabama left guard last season, earning a first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. The redshirt senior has made 42 career starts at left guard but appears set to move to center this year in order to replace Bozeman.

After leading Alabama in rushing the past two seasons, Harris could become the first Crimson Tide back to rush for 1,000 or more yards in three consecutive seasons. Last year, the former five star ran for an even 1,000 yards while leading the team with 11 touchdowns on the ground. Harris’ 7.41 yards per carry ranked No. 12 nationally. He needs 1,395 rushing yards to pass Derrick Henry’s school record of 3,591.

Jennings took over the starting Jack linebacker role last season, tallying 41 tackles with six for a loss and a sack despite missing three games due to injury. The Dadeville, Ala., native suffered a season-ending knee injury against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl during a game in which he tallied a career-high three tackles for a loss. After being held out this spring, Jennings is expected to be at 100 percent when Alabama breaks camp next month.

