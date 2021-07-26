Alabama announces scheduling news including homecoming game, start of camp

Football will soon be back in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Monday, Alabama announced several key dates for its upcoming football schedule, including the beginning of fall camp as well as its homecoming opponent.

The Crimson Tide is set to hit the field for the first time in less than two weeks as the team announced it will open up its fall camp on Friday, Aug. 6. Alabama will hold 23 practices during the camp as well as a pair of closed scrimmages. There will be no Fan Day.

Alabama also revealed that this year's homecoming game will take place on Oct. 23 against Tennessee. The Tide has won its last 14 meetings against the Volunteers, including a 48-17 victory in Knoxville, Tenn. last season.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Here is the full list of announcements

September 11 vs. Mercer

— 1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition

— Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

— Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

— 1961 National Championship Team Recognition

— Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

— Homecoming1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition

— Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

— 2011 National Championship Team Recognition

— Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

— NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

— 2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas

— Senior Day

— Bryant Society Recognition