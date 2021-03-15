BamaInsider - Alabama announces 2021 spring practice schedule

Football will return to Tuscaloosa, Ala. this week. The university officially announced its spring practice schedule Monday as the Crimson Tide is set to hold the first of 15 workouts this Friday.

Unlike in previous years, the university will not have spring break due to COVID-19, meaning Alabama won’t take its typical week off following its initial workout. Instead, the Tide will return to the field next Monday and continue to practice on a more spaced-out schedule leading up to its annual A-day game on April 17.

This year's A-Day game will be a ticketed event as there will be limited-capacity seating inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium due to the pandemic.

Nick Saban is scheduled to speak to the media eight times during camp, beginning with his first press conference on Friday evening. The head coach’s other media availabilities will be held on March 24, March 30, April 2, April 7, April 10, April 15 and April 17 after the A-Day game.

Due to the pandemic, media will not be allowed viewing periods at Alabama's football practices this spring. In addition, all press conferences will be held remotely through Zoom as they were throughout the season.

Here’s a look at which days Alabama will practice: