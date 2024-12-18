Alabama AD posts message prompting fans to “fight back” in NIL battles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne issued a statement to Alabama fans and potential donors to its NIL collective. Byrne called on fans to fight back and keep Alabama competitive with other top programs in the NIL landscape.

Byrne’s message, released Wednesday, comes in the middle of the college football transfer window, His message alleges Alabama’s competition has made promises of hefty paydays to players who choose to take their talents elsewhere.

“Although we have been competitive from an NIL standpoint, our competition has us in their sights and are actively trying to surge ahead with NIL,” Byrne said in the statement. “You have heard examples of other teams using promises of million-dollar paydays to lure away our players or convince them not to come to Alabama. It is time for the Bama Nation to fight back.”

Alabama has seen several players depart, as well as on player brought in so far – defensive lineman Kelby Collins from Florida. Five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe also announced his intentions to transfer on Monday, before opting to return to Alabama on Tuesday.

Here is the full statement from Byrne:

Alabama Fans,

Over the past few years, there have been drastic changes in college athletics. We have been careful during this transitional period to protect our position at the top of college athletics while being mindful to listen, engage and learn from our generous supporters, proud alumni and unrivaled fans to make sure that we protect our great traditions here at Alabama. But there's a time for talk and a time for action. Now is a time for action.

Although we have been competitive from an NIL standpoint, our competition has us in their sights and are actively trying to surge ahead with NIL. You have heard examples of other teams using promises of million-dollar paydays to lure away our players or convince them not to come to Alabama. It is time for the Bama Nation to fight back.

Under the new model of college athletics, which is the result of an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, a university can succeed if their fans purchase authentic NIL from student-athletes. The good news is when Yea Alabama was created last year, the focus was on providing our fans with a legitimate product rather than booster inducements. Yea Alabama delivers exclusive content and access you cannot get anywhere else. We also have a plan to grow Yea Alabama's offerings with more videos, features and news in 2025.

So, please click the link to subscribe to Yea Alabama!

A subscription to Yea Alabama isn't about the now; it's about the future. It's about roster retention for future seasons – keeping our legends in Crimson. It's about attracting and developing the best recruits in the country to represent the script A. You being a part of the team has never been more important.

At Alabama, we've not measured ourselves against our competition. We are the standard, and that measurement is against the mirror and against a rich and proud history, but it's impossible to ignore what is taking place in college athletics. Hungry fan bases are acting decisively to give their respective programs competitive advantages. We must respond. We are Alabama.

Join Yea Alabama today!