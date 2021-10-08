After putting in the work, Dallas Turner is ready for his turn at Alabama

On one hand, Dallas Turner’s rapid ascension at Alabama seems rushed. Even with his five-star status, few would have projected the freshman outside linebacker to be in a position to possibly start for the Crimson Tide just six games into his college career.

Then again, none of this is sudden.

Turner will get his first taste of extended playing time for Alabama this weekend following injuries to starters Christopher Allen and Drew Sanders. While the Tide’s recent setbacks might have cleared the way for Turner’s rise, preparations for this opportunity began months ago on a sun-drenched field in South Florida.

Well before injuries took their toll on Alabama’s outside linebacker unit this season, Javon Gopie predicted his protégé would see the field early for the Tide. The noted pass-rushing guru dubbed “The Sack Sensei” confidently proclaimed as much to BamaInsider during an interview in the summer of 2020.

“The principles that I preach, I want my guys going to college and producing early,” Gopie said at the time. “I 100 percent believe Dallas will be on the field making plays as a freshman.”

That wasn’t boastfulness either. Gopie not only expected Turner to make an instant impact at Alabama, the two planned for it.

Working four days a week this summer, the duo would attempt to beat the Florida heat by taking the field at 9 a.m. Training sessions began with the implementation of new pass-rush techniques as Gopie looked to add to Turner’s diverse arsenal of moves. The high-intensity workouts progressed into the weight room where the linebacker took on Alabama’s offseason strength and conditioning plan with the same vigor.

“He really earned it,” Gopie said. “His success came from work months and months ago, really even before he signed with Alabama. “Despite all of the fame and notoriety that he earned the past year, he still came out to work every single day. That’s just his work ethic. He wants to be the best version of himself, and he’s willing to do what takes to get there.”

Most of Gopie’s on-field work with Turner this summer revolved around refinement as the defender already entered the offseason more polished than most college freshmen.

Turner recorded a combined 115 tackles, including 42 stops for a loss and 28 sacks over 21 games during his final two seasons of high school. He was named the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Broward County Class 5A-1A defensive player of the year following his junior season at American Heritage High School and repeated the feat at the 8A-6A level after transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas for his senior year.

Turner’s transfer to St. Thomas Aquinas allowed him to play under former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Jason Taylor, who served as his defensive coordinator. The move paid off as the combined tutelage acquired from both Taylor and Gopie saw the defender take his game to elite status, ultimately earning the distinction as the top outside linebacker and No. 19 overall player in his class.

“He went from playing a game from a physical standpoint to a more cerebral approach and studying game film and opponents and schemes and different offensive tactics,” Dallas’ father Delon said. “He has been able to utilize that more as he has matured as a player and now at Alabama.”

Along with his on-field training, Gopie further sculpted Turner’s mental progression this summer, schooling him on pass-rushing from the offensive perspective by breaking down what to expect from opposing offensive linemen and how to exploit it.

The two have remained in contact this season as Gopie provides Turner with a “pre-game pass-rush plan” heading into each game. The weekly Zoom call generally occurs on Sunday after the positional coach has had time to break down film of the linebacker’s performance and formulate a scouting report of Alabama’s opponent for the following week. From there, the two search for tendencies, scanning for anything they can exploit on the field.

“Once that plan is created, then he can go rep it out in practice,” Gopie said. “He knows the moves he needs to execute because he already knows the defense’s tendencies and what he’ll see on Saturday. That allows him to work on how he’s going to attack it.”