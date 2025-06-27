After official visits, four-star EDGE KJ Ford moving toward a decision

Here’s a roundup of where Alabama’s draft hopefuls have landed in seven recent mock drafts.
INDIANAPOLIS- Alabama has been a favorite for talented defensive end Nolan Wilson from early in his recruitment given
Next year’s March Madness is on the distant horizon, but the college basketball projections never sleep.
Alabama’s collection of talented quarterbacks added another future member last week.
Alabama is still "setting the standard" with four-star DE Nolan Wilson.
Here’s a roundup of where Alabama’s draft hopefuls have landed in seven recent mock drafts.
INDIANAPOLIS- Alabama has been a favorite for talented defensive end Nolan Wilson from early in his recruitment given
Next year’s March Madness is on the distant horizon, but the college basketball projections never sleep.