A look inside Tyler Booker's spot start at left tackle against USF

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tyler Booker says he likes playing with puzzles. So far this season, the junior offensive lineman has been the most important piece in one for Alabama as it looks to put things together across its offensive front.

With tackles Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett both on the mend over the weekend, Booker shifted to left tackle from his usual spot at left guard to take over Alabama’s blindside blocking duties during its 42-16 victory over South Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman wasn’t his typical self, earning a pedestrian 50.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Still, he was able to man his position for all 77 of Alabama's offensive snaps and only gave up two pressures without a sack over 36 pass-blocking opportunities. As far as Alabama is concerned, that’s an A-plus performance given the circumstances.

“Switching positions, that’s a whole nother playbook,” Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said. “You now what the offense is, but there’s different techniques involved, there’s different calls involved, there’s different things you react to. Definitely switching positions can be difficult. For Booker to go to left tackle never playing that in a game and do it in one week’s preparation — even tough he got reps over there in the spring — I thought it was an amazing job.”

According to sources, Booker worked extensively at left tackle during practice last week. With Proctor out and Pritchett limited, he knew there was a possibility he’d take over blindside duties against South Florida. However, he didn’t know for sure he’d be starting at left tackle until the morning of the game.

“I was ready for it,” Booker said. “I played left tackle in high school. Obviously a lot different playing in front of 100 to 100,000. But I’m a ballplayer, man. You could put me at guard, tackle, center, tight end, receiver. Wherever you need me, I’m gonna play ball to the best of my ability.”

That being said, the switch was far from easy.

When asked Tuesday, Booker compared playing the tackle position to being on an island. The junior is used to being sandwiched between the left tackle and center where he can lean on both players for support. Over the weekend, he had Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark to his right and a whole new vantage point to his left.

“I’ve gotta look at the wide receiver. It’s just a lot of other things that I have to look at,” Booker explained. “Usually, I’ll just be in the box, and maybe I’ll look at the safety if they’re rolling down. But at tackle, get in my stance. ‘OK, I’ve gotta look in the box, and then I’ve gotta look at the safety to see if he’s rolling down. Now, I’ve gotta look at the corner, too, to see if we’re getting a corner cat.

“So it’s just a lot more to look at, but it’s a lot of fun, man. I like playing puzzles and pass protection is like a puzzle for me.”

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference head coach Kalen DeBoer provided positive updates on Proctor and Pritchett, stating both tackles were in a good spot while hinting that they might be ready to return by this weekend’s game at Wisconsin. If so that would allow Booker to return back to his home at left guard.

DeBoer and Kapilovic said they haven’t finalized a plan for how Alabama will sort out its offensive front against the Badgers. Regardless of how players line up, Booker is sure to continue to be a key piece moving forward.

“Thank God he’s here,” Kapilovic said. “It starts with just the kind of human he is and then the leadership, the drive. The thing about him is, you don’t always have guys in your room that are like that. I always tell these guys, success leaves clues. So you look at this guy, how he trains, how he works, there’s no excuse for anybody in our room to not understand what it takes. So it’s huge to have that. Just the versatility he has. He can play all five spots on the line, and he creates great leadership.”

