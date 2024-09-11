PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kalen DeBoer provides trio of injury updates ahead of game at Wisconsin

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama’s banged-up offensive line is in a “good spot,” while the Crimson Tide appears to have “dodged a lot of bullets” in its receiver room. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates on offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor (shoulder), Elijah Pritchett (ankle) and Cole Adams (arm) heading into this week’s game at Wisconsin.

Proctor missed Alabama’s first two games after suffering a pregame shoulder injury before the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Wednesday, DeBoer said the starting left tackle has practiced with the team this week and is doing well in his recovery.

“Really was headed in a really good direction right at the very end of last week,” DeBoer said of Proctor. “Turned the corner, I think, there. Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice."

Pritchett missed time in practice last week and took part in just six snaps during Alabama’s win over South Florida, entering the game with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Wednesday, DeBoer also gave a positive update on his status this week.

“He finished the game out on Saturday and really had no more setbacks, which was great,” DeBoer said. “Something that we were just concerned about and didn’t want that to hold him back. He had worked very hard from the week before… He’s in a good spot right now as well.”

Adams injured his arm, as it buckled following a catch against South Florida over the weekend. According to DeBoer, the injury is not as serious as it appeared during the television replay. However, Adams will still likely miss this week’s game at Wisconsin.

"He will probably be doubtful for this game, as we just go through the week and the reps guys are taking," DeBoer said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. "More than likely, he'll be doubtful there. It's not an injury to where -- I think, he dodged a lot of bullets with just how quickly he's gonna be coming back. That was great news for our program here the last couple days, just with further assessments and the process he's going through to get back on the football field."

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) will travel to Wisconsin for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

