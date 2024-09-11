Alabama’s banged-up offensive line is in a “good spot,” while the Crimson Tide appears to have “dodged a lot of bullets” in its receiver room. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates on offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor (shoulder), Elijah Pritchett (ankle) and Cole Adams (arm) heading into this week’s game at Wisconsin.

Proctor missed Alabama’s first two games after suffering a pregame shoulder injury before the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Wednesday, DeBoer said the starting left tackle has practiced with the team this week and is doing well in his recovery.

“Really was headed in a really good direction right at the very end of last week,” DeBoer said of Proctor. “Turned the corner, I think, there. Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice."

Pritchett missed time in practice last week and took part in just six snaps during Alabama’s win over South Florida, entering the game with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Wednesday, DeBoer also gave a positive update on his status this week.

“He finished the game out on Saturday and really had no more setbacks, which was great,” DeBoer said. “Something that we were just concerned about and didn’t want that to hold him back. He had worked very hard from the week before… He’s in a good spot right now as well.”

Adams injured his arm, as it buckled following a catch against South Florida over the weekend. According to DeBoer, the injury is not as serious as it appeared during the television replay. However, Adams will still likely miss this week’s game at Wisconsin.

"He will probably be doubtful for this game, as we just go through the week and the reps guys are taking," DeBoer said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. "More than likely, he'll be doubtful there. It's not an injury to where -- I think, he dodged a lot of bullets with just how quickly he's gonna be coming back. That was great news for our program here the last couple days, just with further assessments and the process he's going through to get back on the football field."

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) will travel to Wisconsin for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.