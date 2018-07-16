A look at what Alabama players weigh heading into 2018 season
Alabama's official roster was revealed in the 2018 SEC media guide, giving us our first look at the new heights and weights of every Crimson Tide player. Alabama saw several drastic changes as players both dropped and added weight over the past year.
Barring a typo, walk-on defensive lineman Taylor Wilson dropped a whopping 45 pounds from 276-231 pounds. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood lost the most weight among the more notable players, going down from 322 pounds to 304 pounds. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was the biggest gainer, going from 272 pounds to 294 pounds. Quarterback Mac Jones also shot up from 190 pounds to 205 pounds.
Other items of note include the omission of backup linebacker Keith Holcombe, who appears unlikely to return for his senior year in order to focus on baseball. Freshman Slade Bolden was switched to wide receiver after spending the spring as a safety.
Here is a full breakdown of the roster:
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2017 Ht/Wt
|2018 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
1
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
6-4, 237
|
6-4, 236
|
-1
|
2
|
Jalen Hurts
|
QB
|
6-2, 218
|
6-2, 218
|
0
|
2
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 202
|
N/A
|
3
|
Daniel Wright
|
DB
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 185
|
0
|
4
|
Christopher Allen
|
LB
|
6-4, 239
|
6-4, 242
|
+3
|
4
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
WR
|
6-1, 187
|
6-1, 192
|
+5
|
5
|
Shyheim Carter
|
DB
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 195
|
0
|
5
|
Ronnie Clark
|
RB
|
6-2, 224
|
6-2, 230
|
+6
|
6
|
DeVonta Smith
|
WR
|
6-1, 165
|
6-1, 173
|
+8
|
7
|
Braxton Barker
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 195
|
N/A
|
7
|
Trevon Diggs
|
DB
|
6-2, 195
|
6-2, 199
|
+4
|
8
|
Josh Jacobs
|
RB
|
5-10, 212
|
5-10, 216
|
+4
|
8
|
Saivion Smith
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 200
|
N/A
|
9
|
Eyabi Anoma
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 245
|
N/A
|
9
|
Xavier Williams
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-1, 182
|
N/A
|
10
|
Skyler DeLong
|
P
|
N/A
|
6-4, 189
|
N/A
|
10
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
6-2, 190
|
6-2, 205
|
+15
|
11
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
WR
|
6-0, 175
|
6-0, 183
|
+8
|
12
|
Chadarius Townsend
|
WR
|
6-0, 191
|
6-0, 194
|
+3
|
13
|
Nigel Knott
|
DB
|
5-11, 183
|
5-11, 182
|
-1
|
13
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
6-1, 219
|
6-1, 218
|
-1
|
14
|
Tyrell Shavers
|
WR
|
6-6, 209
|
6-6, 216
|
+7
|
14
|
Deionte Thompson
|
DB
|
6-2, 194
|
6-2, 196
|
+2
|
15
|
Xavier McKinney
|
DB
|
6-1, 197
|
6-1, 198
|
+1
|
16
|
Kyle Edwards
|
QB
|
6-1, 216
|
6-2, 194
|
-22
|
16
|
Jamey Mosley
|
LB
|
6-5, 248
|
6-5, 239
|
-9
|
17
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-10, 177
|
N/A
|
18
|
Lane Hatcher
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 196
|
N/A
|
18
|
Austin Jones
|
PK
|
N/A
|
5-10, 215
|
N/A
|
19
|
Xavian Marks
|
WR
|
5-8, 174
|
5-8, 174
|
0
|
21
|
Jared Mayden
|
DB
|
6-0, 197
|
6-0, 197
|
0
|
22
|
Jaylen Armour-Davis
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 181
|
N/A
|
22
|
Najee Harris
|
RB
|
6-2, 227
|
6-2, 230
|
+3
|
23
|
Jarez Parks
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-4, 251
|
N/A
|
24
|
Terrell Lewis
|
LB
|
6-5, 254
|
6-5, 256
|
+2
|
24
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
RB
|
6-1, 218
|
6-1, 221
|
+3
|
25
|
Eddie Smith
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 184
|
N/A
|
26
|
Kyriq McDonald
|
DB
|
5-11, 195
|
5-11, 197
|
+2
|
27
|
Jerome Ford
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 206
|
N/A
|
28
|
Josh Jobe
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 191
|
N/A
|
29
|
Slade Bolden
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-11, 200
|
N/A
|
30
|
Ryan Burns
|
LB
|
6-0, 214
|
6-0, 214
|
N/A
|
30
|
Mack Wilson
|
LB
|
6-2, 236
|
6-2, 239
|
+3
|
31
|
Keaton Anderson
|
DB
|
6-1, 201
|
6-1, 196
|
-5
|
31
|
Bryce Musso
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-9, 168
|
N/A
|
32
|
Dylan Moses
|
LB
|
6-3, 232
|
6-3, 233
|
+1
|
33
|
Anfernee Jennings
|
LB
|
6-3, 262
|
6-3, 266
|
+4
|
33
|
Kendall Norris
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 213
|
N/A
|
34
|
Brandon Bishop
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 187
|
N/A
|
34
|
Damien Harris
|
RB
|
5-11, 212
|
5-11, 215
|
+3
|
35
|
De'Marquis Lockridge
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 196
|
N/A
|
36
|
Markail Benton
|
LB
|
6-2, 237
|
6-2, 231
|
-6
|
36
|
Mac Hereford
|
WR
|
6-2, 215
|
6-2, 213
|
-2
|
37
|
Dalton Adkison
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-0, 180
|
N/A
|
37
|
Donovan Mosley
|
DB
|
5-10, 188
|
5-10, 186
|
-2
|
40
|
Gile Amos
|
TE
|
6-4, 242
|
6-4, 245
|
+3
|
40
|
Joshua McMillon
|
LB
|
6-3, 241
|
6-3, 238
|
-3
|
41
|
Chris Herring
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-4, 178
|
N/A
|
41
|
Jaylen Moody
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 227
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kedrick James
|
TE
|
6-5, 272
|
6-5, 263
|
-9
|
44
|
Cole Weaver
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 214
|
N/A
|
45
|
Thomas Fletcher
|
SN
|
6-2, 220
|
6-2, 221
|
+1
|
46
|
Cameron Latu
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 246
|
N/A
|
47
|
Chris Howard
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-1, 220
|
N/A
|
47
|
Christian Miller
|
LB
|
6-4, 240
|
6-4, 244
|
+4
|
48
|
Phidarian Mathis
|
DL
|
6-4, 306
|
6-4, 310
|
+4
|
49
|
Isaiah Buggs
|
DL
|
6-5, 293
|
6-5, 286
|
-7
|
49
|
William Cooper
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 234
|
N/A
|
50
|
Hunter Brannon
|
OL
|
6-4, 290
|
6-4, 296
|
+6
|
51
|
Wes Baumhower
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 220
|
N/A
|
52
|
Scott Meyer
|
SN
|
6-2, 233
|
6-2, 234
|
+1
|
53
|
Ryan Parris
|
SN
|
6-0, 228
|
6-0, 231
|
+3
|
54
|
Trae Drake
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 221
|
N/A
|
55
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 342
|
N/A
|
56
|
Preston Malone
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 226
|
N/A
|
57
|
Joe Donald
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 216
|
N/A
|
58
|
Christian Barmore
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 292
|
N/A
|
58
|
Daniel Powell
|
TE
|
5-11, 246
|
5-11, 246
|
0
|
60
|
Kendall Randolph
|
OL
|
6-4, 309
|
6-4, 298
|
-11
|
61
|
Alex Pearman
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-1, 258
|
N/A
|
62
|
Jackson Roby
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 267
|
N/A
|
65
|
Deonte Brown
|
OL
|
6-4, 350
|
6-4, 344
|
-6
|
66
|
Lester Cotton Sr.
|
OL
|
6-4, 324
|
6-4, 325
|
+1
|
67
|
Joshua Casher
|
OL
|
6-1, 291
|
6-1, 290
|
-1
|
70
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
OL
|
6-6, 322
|
6-6, 304
|
-18
|
71
|
Ross Pierschbacher
|
OL
|
6-4, 303
|
6-4, 309
|
+6
|
72
|
Richie Petitbon
|
OL
|
6-4, 308
|
6-4, 316
|
+8
|
73
|
Jonah Williams
|
OL
|
6-5, 301
|
6-5, 301
|
0
|
74
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
OL
|
6-5, 314
|
6-5, 309
|
-5
|
75
|
Tommy Brown
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-7, 309
|
N/A
|
76
|
Scott Lashley
|
OL
|
6-7, 310
|
6-7, 313
|
+3
|
77
|
Matt Womack
|
OL
|
6-7, 324
|
6-7, 325
|
+1
|
78
|
Elliot Baker
|
OL
|
6-7, 302
|
6-7, 307
|
+5
|
79
|
Chris Owens
|
OL
|
6-3, 307
|
6-3, 310
|
+3
|
80
|
Micheal Parker
|
TE
|
N/A
|
6-6, 224
|
N/A
|
81
|
Derek Kief
|
WR
|
6-4, 204
|
6-4, 204
|
0
|
82
|
Irv Smith Jr.
|
TE
|
6-4, 246
|
6-4, 241
|
-4
|
83
|
John Parker
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-0, 187
|
N/A
|
84
|
Hale Hentge
|
TE
|
6-5, 249
|
6-5, 254
|
+5
|
86
|
Conner Adams
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-1, 194
|
N/A
|
87
|
Miller Forristall
|
TE
|
6-5, 238
|
6-5, 240
|
+2
|
88
|
Major Tennison
|
TE
|
6-5, 245
|
6-5, 246
|
+1
|
89
|
LaBryan Ray
|
DL
|
6-5, 272
|
6-5, 294
|
+22
|
90
|
Stephon Wynn
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 299
|
N/A
|
91
|
Tevita Musika
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-1, 338
|
N/A
|
91
|
Galen Richardson
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 296
|
N/A
|
92
|
Quinnen Williams
|
DL
|
6-4, 285
|
6-4, 289
|
+4
|
94
|
Mario Osborne Jr.
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 273
|
N/A
|
95
|
Johnny Dwight
|
DL
|
6-3, 301
|
6-3, 301
|
0
|
95
|
Taylor Wilson
|
DL
|
6-0, 276
|
6-0, 231
|
-45
|
97
|
Mike Bernier
|
P
|
6-2, 217
|
6-2, 219
|
+2
|
97
|
Joseph Bulovas
|
PK
|
6-0, 212
|
6-0, 206
|
-6
|
98
|
Preston Knight
|
P
|
6-5, 212
|
6-5, 212
|
0
|
99
|
Raekwon Davis
|
DL
|
6-7, 306
|
6-7, 316
|
+10