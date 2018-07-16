Alabama's official roster was revealed in the 2018 SEC media guide, giving us our first look at the new heights and weights of every Crimson Tide player. Alabama saw several drastic changes as players both dropped and added weight over the past year.

Barring a typo, walk-on defensive lineman Taylor Wilson dropped a whopping 45 pounds from 276-231 pounds. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood lost the most weight among the more notable players, going down from 322 pounds to 304 pounds. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was the biggest gainer, going from 272 pounds to 294 pounds. Quarterback Mac Jones also shot up from 190 pounds to 205 pounds.

Other items of note include the omission of backup linebacker Keith Holcombe, who appears unlikely to return for his senior year in order to focus on baseball. Freshman Slade Bolden was switched to wide receiver after spending the spring as a safety.

Here is a full breakdown of the roster: