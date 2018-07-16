Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 22:08:08 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at what Alabama players weigh heading into 2018 season

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | Getty Images

Alabama's official roster was revealed in the 2018 SEC media guide, giving us our first look at the new heights and weights of every Crimson Tide player. Alabama saw several drastic changes as players both dropped and added weight over the past year.

Barring a typo, walk-on defensive lineman Taylor Wilson dropped a whopping 45 pounds from 276-231 pounds. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood lost the most weight among the more notable players, going down from 322 pounds to 304 pounds. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was the biggest gainer, going from 272 pounds to 294 pounds. Quarterback Mac Jones also shot up from 190 pounds to 205 pounds.

Other items of note include the omission of backup linebacker Keith Holcombe, who appears unlikely to return for his senior year in order to focus on baseball. Freshman Slade Bolden was switched to wide receiver after spending the spring as a safety.

Here is a full breakdown of the roster:

Alabama 2018 roster
No. Name Pos. 2017 Ht/Wt 2018 Ht/Wt +/-

1

Ben Davis

LB

6-4, 237

6-4, 236

-1

2

Jalen Hurts

QB

6-2, 218

6-2, 218

0

2

Patrick Surtain II

DB

N/A

6-2, 202

N/A

3

Daniel Wright

DB

6-1, 185

6-1, 185

0

4

Christopher Allen

LB

6-4, 239

6-4, 242

+3

4

Jerry Jeudy

WR

6-1, 187

6-1, 192

+5

5

Shyheim Carter

DB

6-0, 195

6-0, 195

0

5

Ronnie Clark

RB

6-2, 224

6-2, 230

+6

6

DeVonta Smith

WR

6-1, 165

6-1, 173

+8

7

Braxton Barker

QB

N/A

6-1, 195

N/A

7

Trevon Diggs

DB

6-2, 195

6-2, 199

+4

8

Josh Jacobs

RB

5-10, 212

5-10, 216

+4

8

Saivion Smith

DB

N/A

6-1, 200

N/A

9

Eyabi Anoma

LB

N/A

6-5, 245

N/A

9

Xavier Williams

WR

N/A

6-1, 182

N/A

10

Skyler DeLong

P

N/A

6-4, 189

N/A

10

Mac Jones

QB

6-2, 190

6-2, 205

+15

11

Henry Ruggs III

WR

6-0, 175

6-0, 183

+8

12

Chadarius Townsend

WR

6-0, 191

6-0, 194

+3

13

Nigel Knott

DB

5-11, 183

5-11, 182

-1

13

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

6-1, 219

6-1, 218

-1

14

Tyrell Shavers

WR

6-6, 209

6-6, 216

+7

14

Deionte Thompson

DB

6-2, 194

6-2, 196

+2

15

Xavier McKinney

DB

6-1, 197

6-1, 198

+1

16

Kyle Edwards

QB

6-1, 216

6-2, 194

-22

16

Jamey Mosley

LB

6-5, 248

6-5, 239

-9

17

Jaylen Waddle

WR

N/A

5-10, 177

N/A

18

Lane Hatcher

QB

N/A

6-0, 196

N/A

18

Austin Jones

PK

N/A

5-10, 215

N/A

19

Xavian Marks

WR

5-8, 174

5-8, 174

0

21

Jared Mayden

DB

6-0, 197

6-0, 197

0

22

Jaylen Armour-Davis

DB

N/A

6-1, 181

N/A

22

Najee Harris

RB

6-2, 227

6-2, 230

+3

23

Jarez Parks

LB

N/A

6-4, 251

N/A

24

Terrell Lewis

LB

6-5, 254

6-5, 256

+2

24

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

6-1, 218

6-1, 221

+3

25

Eddie Smith

DB

N/A

6-0, 184

N/A

26

Kyriq McDonald

DB

5-11, 195

5-11, 197

+2

27

Jerome Ford

RB

N/A

5-11, 206

N/A

28

Josh Jobe

DB

N/A

6-1, 191

N/A

29

Slade Bolden

WR

N/A

5-11, 200

N/A

30

Ryan Burns

LB

6-0, 214

6-0, 214

N/A

30

Mack Wilson

LB

6-2, 236

6-2, 239

+3

31

Keaton Anderson

DB

6-1, 201

6-1, 196

-5

31

Bryce Musso

WR

N/A

5-9, 168

N/A

32

Dylan Moses

LB

6-3, 232

6-3, 233

+1

33

Anfernee Jennings

LB

6-3, 262

6-3, 266

+4

33

Kendall Norris

RB

N/A

5-10, 213

N/A

34

Brandon Bishop

DB

N/A

6-0, 187

N/A

34

Damien Harris

RB

5-11, 212

5-11, 215

+3

35

De'Marquis Lockridge

RB

N/A

5-11, 196

N/A

36

Markail Benton

LB

6-2, 237

6-2, 231

-6

36

Mac Hereford

WR

6-2, 215

6-2, 213

-2

37

Dalton Adkison

WR

N/A

6-0, 180

N/A

37

Donovan Mosley

DB

5-10, 188

5-10, 186

-2

40

Gile Amos

TE

6-4, 242

6-4, 245

+3

40

Joshua McMillon

LB

6-3, 241

6-3, 238

-3

41

Chris Herring

WR

N/A

6-4, 178

N/A

41

Jaylen Moody

LB

N/A

6-2, 227

N/A

44

Kedrick James

TE

6-5, 272

6-5, 263

-9

44

Cole Weaver

LB

N/A

5-9, 214

N/A

45

Thomas Fletcher

SN

6-2, 220

6-2, 221

+1

46

Cameron Latu

LB

N/A

6-5, 246

N/A

47

Chris Howard

WR

N/A

6-1, 220

N/A

47

Christian Miller

LB

6-4, 240

6-4, 244

+4

48

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6-4, 306

6-4, 310

+4

49

Isaiah Buggs

DL

6-5, 293

6-5, 286

-7

49

William Cooper

LB

N/A

6-2, 234

N/A

50

Hunter Brannon

OL

6-4, 290

6-4, 296

+6

51

Wes Baumhower

LB

N/A

6-0, 220

N/A

52

Scott Meyer

SN

6-2, 233

6-2, 234

+1

53

Ryan Parris

SN

6-0, 228

6-0, 231

+3

54

Trae Drake

LB

N/A

5-10, 221

N/A

55

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL

N/A

6-3, 342

N/A

56

Preston Malone

LB

N/A

5-11, 226

N/A

57

Joe Donald

LB

N/A

6-3, 216

N/A

58

Christian Barmore

DL

N/A

6-5, 292

N/A

58

Daniel Powell

TE

5-11, 246

5-11, 246

0

60

Kendall Randolph

OL

6-4, 309

6-4, 298

-11

61

Alex Pearman

OL

N/A

6-1, 258

N/A

62

Jackson Roby

OL

N/A

6-5, 267

N/A

65

Deonte Brown

OL

6-4, 350

6-4, 344

-6

66

Lester Cotton Sr.

OL

6-4, 324

6-4, 325

+1

67

Joshua Casher

OL

6-1, 291

6-1, 290

-1

70

Alex Leatherwood

OL

6-6, 322

6-6, 304

-18

71

Ross Pierschbacher

OL

6-4, 303

6-4, 309

+6

72

Richie Petitbon

OL

6-4, 308

6-4, 316

+8

73

Jonah Williams

OL

6-5, 301

6-5, 301

0

74

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OL

6-5, 314

6-5, 309

-5

75

Tommy Brown

OL

N/A

6-7, 309

N/A

76

Scott Lashley

OL

6-7, 310

6-7, 313

+3

77

Matt Womack

OL

6-7, 324

6-7, 325

+1

78

Elliot Baker

OL

6-7, 302

6-7, 307

+5

79

Chris Owens

OL

6-3, 307

6-3, 310

+3

80

Micheal Parker

TE

N/A

6-6, 224

N/A

81

Derek Kief

WR

6-4, 204

6-4, 204

0

82

Irv Smith Jr.

TE

6-4, 246

6-4, 241

-4

83

John Parker

WR

N/A

6-0, 187

N/A

84

Hale Hentge

TE

6-5, 249

6-5, 254

+5

86

Conner Adams

WR

N/A

6-1, 194

N/A

87

Miller Forristall

TE

6-5, 238

6-5, 240

+2

88

Major Tennison

TE

6-5, 245

6-5, 246

+1

89

LaBryan Ray

DL

6-5, 272

6-5, 294

+22

90

Stephon Wynn

DL

N/A

6-4, 299

N/A

91

Tevita Musika

DL

N/A

6-1, 338

N/A

91

Galen Richardson

DL

N/A

6-3, 296

N/A

92

Quinnen Williams

DL

6-4, 285

6-4, 289

+4

94

Mario Osborne Jr.

DL

N/A

6-4, 273

N/A

95

Johnny Dwight

DL

6-3, 301

6-3, 301

0

95

Taylor Wilson

DL

6-0, 276

6-0, 231

-45

97

Mike Bernier

P

6-2, 217

6-2, 219

+2

97

Joseph Bulovas

PK

6-0, 212

6-0, 206

-6

98

Preston Knight

P

6-5, 212

6-5, 212

0

99

Raekwon Davis

DL

6-7, 306

6-7, 316

+10
