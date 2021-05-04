ⓘ

For the third time in four years, Alabama produced double-digit draft picks as it saw 10 of its former players selected in last weekend’s NFL draft. That included a record six first-round selections as the Crimson Tide tied Miami’s all-time mark set in 2004. Alabama might not have as many future first-rounders in next year’s draft, but the Tide still has a fair share of draftable prospects on this season’s roster. Monday, BamaInsider broke down the Alabama offensive players who could be selected in next year’s draft. Today we will look at the defensive players who could hear their name called in 2022.

Christian Harris, ILB

Christian Harris is already starting to see his name mentioned in several mock drafts. After breaking onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, the athletic linebacker is entering his third year as a starter at Alabama. In addition, he could also serve as the signal-caller for the Tide’s defense, upping his value even more at the next level. Harris was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award last season, recording 79 tackles including seven stops for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He also recorded an interception and two pass breakups. Harris played wide receiver and defensive back in high school and brings plenty of athleticism to the inside linebacker position. He’s a perfect weapon against today’s spread offenses and could vault himself into a potential top-10 pick with another big season this year.

Josh Jobe, CB

Alabama has seen a combined three defensive backs drafted in the first two rounds the past two years. Josh Jobe has the potential to add to that list next year as he looks to lead the Tide’s cornerback unit during his senior season. While first-round pick Patrick Surtain II was the highest-graded cornerback in the nation last year, Jobe also put together a solid campaign, earning a 77.1 mark from Pro Football Focus. Starting across from Surtain, Jobe recorded 11 pass deflections and also tallied two sacks and two forced fumbles. According to PFF, he limited opposing receivers to a 47.3 catch rate on targets thrown his way. Jobe, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, has nice length for the position. While he’ll play primarily on the perimeter for Alabama, he also has the physicality to move inside to slot corner if needed. He’ll have to cut down on penalties as he was flagged 11 times last season. However, if he can do that, he has the potential to be a first-round pick.

Christopher Allen, OLB

Christopher Allen was viewed by some as a possible Day 2 pick in this year’s draft but elected to return to Alabama for his redshirt senior year. Serving as the Tide's Sam linebacker last season, the 6-foot-4, 252-pound edge rusher led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss while also recording six sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles last season. Allen will once again join forces with Will Anderson Jr. forming what figures to be one of the best pass-rushing duos in the nation. With Anderson likely to generate a lot more attention from opposing offenses this year, Allen could capitalize by piling up stats on the other side of the defense.

Jordan Battle, S

Jordan Battle performed well in his first full season as a starter last year, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles while tallying three stops for a loss. He also recorded four pass breakups and an interception which he returned 45 yards for a touchdown against Kentucky. Earlier this offseason, Nick Saban challenged Battle, calling for the safety to step up as more of a leader. The junior said he embraces the role and plans to become more vocal with his younger teammates. Battle, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, is Alabama’s highest-graded returnee, earning an 80.9 mark from PFF last season. If he’s able to put together a strong showing this year, he has the makings of a first-round safety.

Any of the veteran defensive linemen

OK, we’re cheating a bit here, but hang with us. While Alabama lacks a returning star on the defensive line, it has several draftable players in the unit. Phidarian Mathis elected to return for his redshirt senior season this year after emerging as one of the leaders on the Tide’s defensive front last year. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive tackle started six games last season, recording five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He doesn’t have quite the same explosion off the line as Christian Barmore, who was drafted in the second round this year. However, with a big season, he could become an intriguing option for teams. It’s easy to forget that LaBryan Ray came to Alabama as the No. 1 player in the state in the 2017 class. Injuries have plagued the former four-star recruit for much of his career as he’s missed 16 games over the past two seasons. This year will likely serve as his last chance to prove himself to NFL teams. Justin Eboigbe recorded just .5 tackles for a loss last season, but from a physical standpoint, he’s one of the most impressive prospects in the unit. That’s why the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end was projected as a first-round pick in a mock draft from NBC Sports Philadelphia, which had him going No. 18 overall to the Eagles. That seems a bit optimistic at the moment, but Eboigbe does have plenty of potential. Finally, Byron Young is worth a mention as he finished fifth on the team with 6.5 tackles for a loss last season. That’s pretty impressive considering the 6-foot-3, 292-pounder saw the field for 25 or more snaps in just five games.