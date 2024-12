After losing several players to the transfer portal earlier this week, Alabama isn’t wasting any time as it attempts to reload its roster for next season. The Crimson Tide is set to host three transfer targets on Thursday and has its sights set on a few more possible additions moving forward.





The transfer portal opened up Monday and will extend through Dec. 28. There will also be a second portal window from April 16-25.





Here’s a look at a few of Alabama’s early targets in the current window.