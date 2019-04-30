Photo | Getty Images

Fresh off of producing a nation’s best 10 draftees this year, Alabama looks to continue serving as a pipeline to the NFL. Monday, we looked at what could be a historic draft class next year by examining several of the Crimson Tide’s draft-eligible players on offense. Today, we move over to the defensive side of the ball where Alabama is similarly stacked in terms of talent

Dylan Moses, LB

This year we saw Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson slip to the fifth round after deciding to leave for the draft following his junior season. That shouldn’t be the case for Dylan Moses, who projects to be a first-round talent if he can follow up on his breakout sophomore year. Moses was one of six Alabama players who attended the NCAA’s Elite Football Symposium in March. This season he is expected to be the leader of Alabama’s defense as he takes over Wilson’s role as the signal caller at the Mike linebacker position. Like Wilson, Moses came to Alabama as a former five-star recruit. However, at this point in his career, he already looks more polished for the next level. Projection: First round

Raekwon Davis, DE

Raekwon Davis made this list a year ago. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound defensive end was thought by many to be a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft. However, an underwhelming junior season saw him register just 1.5 sacks and fail to match the dominance he displayed the season before. Along with his dip in performance, Davis raised some character concerns. He did not play in the first half against Tennessee after punching Missouri offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton on the ground the game before. This spring, Davis said he is focused on taking a leadership role heading into his senior year, stating the reason he came back was “to teach the younger guys and help the team as much as I can to the best of my ability.” He’ll also have the motivation of a sizable payday if he can return to his high potential. Projection: First round

Xavier McKinney, S

Another player stepping into a leadership role is safety Xavier McKinney, who will take charge of Alabama’s secondary. McKinney came on strong late last season, tallying five or more tackles in each of his final six games. He was named Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl after recording five tackles and a team-high four pass deflections against Oklahoma. McKinney dropped down to play the Money (sixth defensive back) position when Alabama worked out of its dime defense last season. The 6-foot-, 196-pound defensive back is a dangerous pass rusher as evidenced by his three sacks last season. He is also capable of keeping up with receivers in coverage and earned an 80.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the third highest among Alabama defenders. Projection: Second round

Trevon Diggs, DB

This will be a big season for Trevon Diggs as he looks to rebound from a foot injury that kept him out nine games last year. Before breaking his foot against Arkansas, Diggs was tied for fourth in the SEC with seven passes defended through five games. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Diggs is capable of playing at several positions across the secondary. This spring, Alabama lined him up at outside corner and Star. He has also said he could play safety if needed. Projection: Second round/third round

Anfernee Jennings, OLB

Anfernee Jennings is another player who showed up on a few mock drafts last year. While he didn’t quite live up to some of the lofty expectations placed on him, the physical pass rusher still put together a solid season, recording 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss while leading the team with 11 pass breakups. Jennings decided to return to Alabama for his redshirt senior year in hopes to improve his draft status for next year. That move should pay off if the 6-foot-3, 259-pound outside linebacker can show more consistency this season. Projection: Second round/third round

Terrell Lewis, OLB

Terrell Lewis is the most interesting name on this list. Based on talent alone, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound outside linebacker easily finds himself inside the first round. However, a pair of major injuries have resulted in him playing in just four games over the past two seasons. Alabama decided to err on the side of caution this spring, limiting Lewis during camp while he returns from an ACL injury that kept him out all of last year. Lewis is a redshirt junior and might need two seasons to prove his durability to NFL teams. However, a big year could be enough to see him leave early. Prediction: Second round/third round

Shyheim Carter, DB

Shyheim Carter is the most underrated member of Alabama’s defense. Last year, the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back earned an 88.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, tied for second among all Crimson Tide defenders. Like former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Carter is an intelligent player who is capable of playing several positions across the secondary. After playing at Star last year, Carter was seen working at safety this spring. On top of his versatility, the former high school quarterback has also shown off his athleticism, returning both of his interceptions for touchdowns. That mixture of skill set and knowledge could set up a big season. Prediction: Third round

Jared Mayden, DB