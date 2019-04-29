A look at Alabama's 2020 offensive draft projections
The Alabama draft factory keeps rolling out fresh talent, and the production line doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Alabama reached the double-digit mark for a third straight year as it saw 10 of its former players selected in the NFL Draft, the most draftees by any school.
While this year’s draft class is impressive, next year’s has the potential to be a record-setter for the Crimson Tide. Walter Football projected a whopping eight Alabama players selected in the first round in its 2020 mock draft, while Bleacher Report had five and Sporting News had four.
Alabama holds the SEC record for most first-round picks in a single draft with four, a feat the Crimson Tide has reached on four separate occasions (2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018). During last year’s draft, Alabama set the SEC record for most players taken overall with 12. Both those marks could easily be surpassed next season due to the talent the Crimson Tide has on deck.
Over the next two days, BamaInsider will take an early look at which Alabama players could be selected in next year’s draft. Today we start on the offensive side of the ball.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Let the “Tank for Tua” campaigns begin. Before this year’s draft had finished, there was already chatter about teams positioning themselves to select Tua Tagovailoa next year. The Alabama quarterback is entering his junior season and is all but certain to declare early if he comes anywhere near his record-setting numbers last year.
According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Tagovailoa measured in at 6-foot 2/8 and 230 pounds at Alabama’s junior pro day in March. While his height might draw some concerns, measurements weren’t much of an issue for Kyler Murray (5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds), who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Projection: Top 5
Jerry Jeudy, WR
While Tagovailoa has already been projected as a potential top pick, his favorite receiver should not be too far behind. Jerry Jeudy has also seen his name mentioned inside the top five picks of several mock drafts and could even be the first Alabama player off the board next year.
The Biletnikoff Award winner put up staggering numbers last season and figures to be Alabama’s go-to receiver again as he enters his junior year. Jeudy, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, has shown a penchant for big plays and is a polished route runner. There’s a chance his numbers could slip slightly due to Alabama’s crowded receiving corps. However, the former five-star receiver has already proven himself as a lethal playmaker.
Projection: Top five
