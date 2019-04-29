The Alabama draft factory keeps rolling out fresh talent, and the production line doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Alabama reached the double-digit mark for a third straight year as it saw 10 of its former players selected in the NFL Draft, the most draftees by any school.

While this year’s draft class is impressive, next year’s has the potential to be a record-setter for the Crimson Tide. Walter Football projected a whopping eight Alabama players selected in the first round in its 2020 mock draft, while Bleacher Report had five and Sporting News had four.



Alabama holds the SEC record for most first-round picks in a single draft with four, a feat the Crimson Tide has reached on four separate occasions (2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018). During last year’s draft, Alabama set the SEC record for most players taken overall with 12. Both those marks could easily be surpassed next season due to the talent the Crimson Tide has on deck.

Over the next two days, BamaInsider will take an early look at which Alabama players could be selected in next year’s draft. Today we start on the offensive side of the ball.