When it comes to projecting Alabama’s success this fall, it’s anyone’s guess. There’s still plenty to figure out before the Crimson Tide opens its season against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time until then, TideIllustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas and James Benedetto will delve into 23 questions concerning the 2023 season. Today, we continue the series by predicting who will be Alabama’s defensive signal caller.

Alabama’s inside linebacker situation

The loss of starters Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody signified the beginning of a new era at inside linebacker for Alabama. To’oTo’o leaves after spending the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s defensive signal caller at the Mike linebacker position. Moody’s departure is also significant as the fifth-year senior brought a blue-collar, veteran presence to the unit. Alabama returns Deontae Lawson, who started four games in place of an injured Moody last season. However, outside of the redshirt sophomore the Crimson Tide doesn’t bring back much in terms of experience. Kendrick Blacksire is a breakout candidate heading into his junior year, while redshirt freshmen Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy also showed promise in their debut seasons. Alabama also added a pair of veterans in Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall and junior college transfer Justin Jefferson. While Alabama has plenty of talent at inside linebacker, the unit still has a few questions to iron out by the fall. The biggest of those comes in who will take over To’oTo’o’s role as the quarterback of the defense.

Tony's take

When asked last month, Nick Saban said he needs two qualities from his defensive signal caller — knowledge of Alabama’s defense and the ability to adjust to opposing offenses. He left out leadership, which has been a vital trait among the Crimson Tide’s MIKE linebackers. That’s where Marshall comes in. After joining the team in January, the Georgia transfer doesn’t have a lot of time to master Alabama’s defense. Although, that didn’t stop To’oTo’o from landing the MIKE linebacker role after arriving in Tuscaloosa from Tennessee in May of 2021. Those two might have different styles of play, but when it comes to leading a unit, they garner a similar respect from their teammates. “He’s an absolute dog, brings a lot of passion for the game,” former Georgia safety Chris Smith said of Marshall during preparations for the Senior Bowl in January. “He’s a really hard worker and has a lot of instincts on defense. He can definitely bring the boom. He’s good in coverage as well. Alabama’s getting a really good linebacker who loves the game.” Along with his leadership, Marshall is bringing four years of experience to Tuscaloosa. Injuries limited the senior to just 35 games over his four years with the Bulldogs. However, his veteran presence figures to be felt in Alabama’s inexperienced linebacking unit. Marshall spent the spring with the first-team defense and will have the whole summer to further acclimate himself into the Crimson Tide’s setup. While he might still be a new face, don’t be surprised if the former Bulldog is the one barking out calls this fall.

James' take