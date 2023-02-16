2023 SEC Media Days schedule announced
SEC Media Days are headed to Nashville.
According to a press release by the Southeastern Conference, its annual media gala will take place at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville from July 17-20. This marks the third time the event will be held outside of Hoover as Atlanta hosted SEC Media Days in 2018 and in 2022.
Nick Saban is slated to speak on Wednesday, July 19 along with Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Florida's Billy Napier and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
Monday, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel