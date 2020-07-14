 Alabama football recruiting Elijah Brown
2022 TE talks Alabama offer, favorite play

Alabama offered 2022 tight end Elijah Brown on Monday afternoon.

"Just straight and pure excitement,” Brown said. “Because it’s like you grow up watching Bama, one of the top teams in the nation. It was pretty cool.”

Brown had never spoken with Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff before, so the offer surprised him. Ten other Power Five schools beat Alabama to the punch with Brown, including Wisconsin, Penn State and USC.

