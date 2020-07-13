BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we take a look at a versatile in-state linebacker in Ian Jackson .

Jackson fits the mold of the versatile, athletic defenders Alabama has been targeting in its defense. Last season, freshman Christian Harris started at Will linebacker for the Crimson Tide after playing cornerback in high school. Jackson, a former defensive back himself, should bring a similar amount of athleticism to the position.

After lining up at safety during his sophomore season of high school, Jackson dropped down to outside linebacker last year where he recorded 91 tackles, 12 for a loss, with five sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The four-star defender currently has roughly 215 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him bulk up to the 230-range in college.

Despite being listed as an outside linebacker, most analysts project Jackson to move inside at the next level. While his ability to get into the backfield was highlighted last season, his coverage skills are equally impressive. That should allow him to develop into a three-down linebacker.

Alabama will likely take a patient approach with Jackson in order to figure out where he will feature best in its defense. If he reaches his full potential, he could play a similar role to what former Alabama great Rashaan Evans took on for the Tide.