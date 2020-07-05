 Alabama football recruiting Malik Agbo
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OT talks Alabama offer, early impressions of the Crimson Tide

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The Crimson Tide didn’t waste any time beating around the bush with offensive tackle Malik Agbo. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian offered him during his very first phone call with the 2022 prospect on June 25.

“It was crazy,” Agbo said. “Because these guys, even if you don’t watch football, you know who these guys are when you mention Alabama football. So yeah, it was crazy because I was at a loss for words when I got the call.”

Predicting the next commitment

Alabama recruiting hits high-gear

Update: Mims and Adeleye

The right tackle from Federal Way, Washington, has been offered by 12 schools, including LSU, Tennessee and Washington. Agbo did not name a top school but said the Crimson Tide is high on his list.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}