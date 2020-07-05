2022 OT talks Alabama offer, early impressions of the Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide didn’t waste any time beating around the bush with offensive tackle Malik Agbo. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian offered him during his very first phone call with the 2022 prospect on June 25.
“It was crazy,” Agbo said. “Because these guys, even if you don’t watch football, you know who these guys are when you mention Alabama football. So yeah, it was crazy because I was at a loss for words when I got the call.”
The right tackle from Federal Way, Washington, has been offered by 12 schools, including LSU, Tennessee and Washington. Agbo did not name a top school but said the Crimson Tide is high on his list.
