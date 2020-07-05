The Crimson Tide didn’t waste any time beating around the bush with offensive tackle Malik Agbo. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian offered him during his very first phone call with the 2022 prospect on June 25.

“It was crazy,” Agbo said. “Because these guys, even if you don’t watch football, you know who these guys are when you mention Alabama football. So yeah, it was crazy because I was at a loss for words when I got the call.”