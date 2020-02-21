Today, BamaInsider continues its two-part series featuring Alabama’s 10 participants in next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The Crimson Tide will be represented by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III on offense as well as linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Xavier McKinney and defensive back Shyheim Carter.

The combine is the NFL’s premier scouting event and will be held in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 23 until March 2. On-field workouts begin on Feb. 27 with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers. Offensive linemen, running backs and special teams will go through workouts on the 28th followed by defensive linemen and linebackers on the 29th. Workouts will conclude on March 1 with the secondary positions.

Thursday, we discussed Alabama’s six defensive players. Today we will examine the Crimson Tide’s four offensive players at the event.