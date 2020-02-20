The combine is the NFL’s premier scouting event and will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 23 until March 2. On-field workouts begin on Feb. 27 with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers. Offensive linemen, running backs and special teams will go through workouts on the 28th followed by defensive linemen and linebackers on the 29th. Workouts will conclude on March 1 with the secondary positions.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headlines the list along with offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Alabama will also bring six defensive stars in linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Xavier McKinney and defensive back Shyheim Carter.

This weekend will mark the next step for several former Alabama players as they travel to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. The Crimson Tide will be represented by 10 participants, including all six of its early draft entries.

Xavier McKinney earned first-team All-SEC honors last season, leading Alabama with 95 tackles and four forced fumbles. He also recorded 5.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Along with his achievements on the field, he was voted as one of four permanent team captains by his teammates.

Strengths: McKinney showed plenty of versatility, playing safety out of the base and nickel packages while dropping closer to the line to the Money position out of the dime formation. Listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he has the size needed to play the position and brings a physical approach to the field. His tackle numbers are a tribute to his success against the run, and he also showed an ability to create takeaways with four strips on the season.

What he needs to prove: McKinney is competing with LSU’s Grant Delpit to be the top safety in this year's class. While McKinney has decent coverage skills for a safety, he could stand to improve a bit in that area. He struggled through the air against LSU where he was targeted four times, giving up four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

What they’re saying: “His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter.” — NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

Projection: Middle of the first round