20 for 20: Who will be Alabama's next permanent team captains?
We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.
Over the weekend, we discussed 10 Alabama players who could be selected in next year’s NFL draft. But what about the players who will be leading the Crimson Tide on and off the field next season? Today we examine which players we feel will be in the running to be permanent team captains next year.
Alabama’s team captains last year consisted of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Xavier McKinney. The Crimson Tide generally names three to four permanent team captains who are voted on by the players at the end of the year.
Previous Alabama team captains
2019 — Anfernee Jennings, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Xavier McKinney
2018 — Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Christian Miller, Ross Pierschbacher
2017 — Bradley Bozeman, Rashaan Evans, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Shaun Dion Hamilton
2016 — Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Eddie Jackson, Cam Robinson
2015 — Jake Coker, Derrick Henry, Ryan Kelly, Reggie Ragland
2014 — Landon Collins, Amari Cooper, Jalston Fowler, Blake Sims
2013 — AJ McCarron, C.J. Mosely, Kevin Norwood
2012 — Barrett Jones, Damion Square, Chance Warmack
2011 — Mark Barron, Dont’a Hightower, Trent Richardson
2010 — .Mark Barron, Dont’a Hightower, Greg McElroy
DeVonta Smith, WR
