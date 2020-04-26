We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Alabama rolled to another dominant draft as nine former Crimson Tide players heard their names called this year. Don’t expect things to slow down in the near future either. Alabama had several notable players pass up on this year’s draft to return for their senior seasons. That should set up another hefty draft class for the Crimson Tide in 2021.

So who’s next for Alabama? Today we take a look at 10 Tide players who could be selected in next year’s draft.