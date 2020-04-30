News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

20 for 20: Alabama Crimson Tide over/under

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Today we’re going to tackle a few quick-hitting questions. BamaInsider’s Kyle Henderson, Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep teamed up with Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell to discuss a series of over/under questions about the coming season and beyond. The full conversation is available in the video above, but here are some of the highlights.

Alabama regular-season wins — 10.5 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}