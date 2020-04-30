We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Today we’re going to tackle a few quick-hitting questions. BamaInsider’s Kyle Henderson, Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep teamed up with Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell to discuss a series of over/under questions about the coming season and beyond. The full conversation is available in the video above, but here are some of the highlights.