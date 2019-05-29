Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season. Today we continue the series by taking a look at the top graded out defensive players returning for the 2019 season. Click here to see Alabama's highest graded players on the offensive side of the ball

The Secondary returns plenty of experience

About Pro-Football Focus: After each game during the season, former coaches and scouts grade each player and distribute their grades on Pro Football Focus. Our staff at BamaInsider.com has access to Pro-Football Focus' premium grades. Despite losing safety Deionte Thompson to the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide secondary returns plenty of talent and experience into the 2019 season. Shyheim Carter who will be a senior this season graded out at (88.4) during his junior season playing mostly the star position and finished the 2018 season with 43 tackles with two interceptions, each which he returned for touchdowns. Also returning for the secondary is Xavier McKinney at the safety position who was the Defensive MVP during the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma last season. McKinney finished with 74 tackles and two interceptions and had a grade from PFF of (82.0). Corners Patrick Surtain II (79.0) and Trevon Diggs (75.5) return for the 2019 season, which should be a very nice duo for defensive backs coach Karl Scott. Surtain II saw a ton of time as a true freshman last season and finished with 37 tackles and one interception. Diggs missed a majority of the season last season with a foot injury, but still finished with 20 tackles and one interception. Watch for now sophomore Josh Jobe to get onto the field plenty this season, last year he played a good amount towards the later part of the season and he finished with a grade out of (73.3).

Dangerous duo in Raekwon Davis and Bryan Ray

Alabama’s defensive ends are among some of the best in the nation with Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray each returning in 2019. Davis at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds had a grade of (81.9) and finished with 55 tackles. Ray who had a grade of (78.9) recorded 39 tackles with 2.5 sacks. The Crimson Tide lose Quinnen Williams who was drafted No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets and it could D.J. Dale who is a true freshman that replaces him. Earlier in the spring, Phidarian Mathis who graded out at (67.3) last season that was repping with the first team defensive line at tackle.

Question marks remain at the inside linebacker position

Alabama returners their leading tackler from the 2018 season in Dylan Moses who had 86 tackles, 10.0 for a loss. However, Moses only graded out of (67.6). The Crimson Tide lose Mack Wilson who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and going into the season, there is a position battle for the WILL inside linebacker between Joshua McMillon (66.1), true freshman Shane Lee, and Ale Kaho (69.4).

Highest graded returning defensive players for Alabama Player Position Grade Star Rating Shyheim Carter Star 88.4 Jaylen Moody Inside backer 82.1 Xavier McKinney Safety 82.0 Raekwon Davis Defensive end 81.9 Patrick Surtain II Corner 79.0 LaBryan Ray Defensive End 78.9 Trevon Diggs Corner 75.5 Stephon Wynn Defensive line 73.8 Tevita Musika Defensive tackle 73.6 Josh Jobe Corner 73.3 Anfernee Jennings Outside backer 72.5 Ale Kaho Inside backer 69.4 Dylan Moses Inside backer 67.6 Phidarian Mathis Defensive tackle 67.3 Joshua McMillon Inside backer 66.1 Jared Mayden Safety 65.0

ICYMI: 19 for 19: How do Alabama's returning grades stack up on offense?

Tagovailoa had an incredible 2018 season grade out of 90.8