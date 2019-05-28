19 for 19: How do Alabama's returning grades stack up on offense?
Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.
Today we continue the series by taking a look at the top graded out offensive players returning for the 2019 season.
Tua Tagovailoa and Najee Harris graded out as Elite in 2018
About Pro-Football Focus: After each game during the season, former coaches and scouts grade each player and distribute their grades on Pro Football Focus. Our staff at BamaInsider.com has access to Pro-Football Focus' premium grades.
Alabama returns a ton of talent as you know on the offensive side of the football and we've compiled the list of the highest graded out players returning. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa along with running back Najee Harris each graded out extremely high during their sophomore season in 2018. Tagovailoa graded out at 90.8 and Harris finished an overall grade of 90.6.
Tagovailoa’s highest grades came against Louisiana Lafayette (92.8), Louisville (92.4), The Citadel (92.0), and against Arkansas (90.7). Tagovailoa’s grade outs against teams with a higher caliber of competition dropped significantly. Here are his top five lowest grades from last season: Georgia (40.7), Mississippi State (50.7), Clemson (66.4), Missouri (67.8), and against LSU (72.4).
When we look at Tagovailoa’s passing chart, his grades for passing the football over 20-yards are incredible. To the outside left his season grade was (94.8), between the numbers (92.5), and to the outside right (96.7). For Comparison sake, Kyler Murray who won the 2018 Heisman Trophy and was the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had a passing grade of (86.8) to the outside left past 20-yards, between the numbers he had a grade of (94.9), and to the outside right, Murray’s grade was a (92.3).
Alabama sent two backs to the NFL following the 2018 season (Josh Jacobs/Damien Harris), but it was Najee Harris that had the highest grade in the running back room. Harris had a grade of (90.6), Jacobs had a grade of (84.0), and Damien Harris had a grade of (82.7). Again for comparison sake, last season Georgia’s D’Andre Swift who had 163 carries for 1049-yards had a season grade of just (80.4) and Elijah Holyfield who carried the football 159-times for 1,018-yards finished with a season grade of (90.1).
Incredible talent returning at receiver for the Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide return one of the most talented receiver corps in all of college football to the 2019 season. Jerry Jeudy, who won the Biletnikoff Award last year as a sophomore hauling in 1,315-yards off 68 receptions and 14 touchdowns had a season grade out of (86.8). True Freshmen Jaylen Waddle who caught for 848-yards off 45 receptions had a grade of (89.7), DeVonta Smith who had 693-yards receiving had a grade of (75.0), and Henry Ruggis III who caught for 741-yards had a grade of (74.3). Clemson also returns an incredible receiving unit into the 2019 season, here is how their top returning receivers stack up. Justyn Ross (91.4), Tee Higgins (87.7), Amari Rogers (70.1)
|Player
|Position
|2018 Grade
|Star Ranking
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Quarterback
|
90.8
|
Najee Harris
|
Running Back
|
90.6
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
Recevier
|
89.7
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Receiver
|
86.8
|
De'Vonta Smith
|
Receiver
|
75.0
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Receiver
|
74.3
|
Jerome Ford
|
Running Back
|
73.1
|
Deonte Brown
|
Offensive Line
|
70.3
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Offensive Line
|
70.3
|
Kedrick James
|
Tight End
|
69.4
|
Chris Owens
|
Offensive Line
|
68.0
|
Matt Womack
|
Offensive Line
|
67.5
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
Offensive Line
|
65.0