Today we continue the series by taking a look at the top graded out offensive players returning for the 2019 season.

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

About Pro-Football Focus: After each game during the season, former coaches and scouts grade each player and distribute their grades on Pro Football Focus. Our staff at BamaInsider.com has access to Pro-Football Focus' premium grades.

Alabama returns a ton of talent as you know on the offensive side of the football and we've compiled the list of the highest graded out players returning. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa along with running back Najee Harris each graded out extremely high during their sophomore season in 2018. Tagovailoa graded out at 90.8 and Harris finished an overall grade of 90.6.

Tagovailoa’s highest grades came against Louisiana Lafayette (92.8), Louisville (92.4), The Citadel (92.0), and against Arkansas (90.7). Tagovailoa’s grade outs against teams with a higher caliber of competition dropped significantly. Here are his top five lowest grades from last season: Georgia (40.7), Mississippi State (50.7), Clemson (66.4), Missouri (67.8), and against LSU (72.4).

When we look at Tagovailoa’s passing chart, his grades for passing the football over 20-yards are incredible. To the outside left his season grade was (94.8), between the numbers (92.5), and to the outside right (96.7). For Comparison sake, Kyler Murray who won the 2018 Heisman Trophy and was the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had a passing grade of (86.8) to the outside left past 20-yards, between the numbers he had a grade of (94.9), and to the outside right, Murray’s grade was a (92.3).

Alabama sent two backs to the NFL following the 2018 season (Josh Jacobs/Damien Harris), but it was Najee Harris that had the highest grade in the running back room. Harris had a grade of (90.6), Jacobs had a grade of (84.0), and Damien Harris had a grade of (82.7). Again for comparison sake, last season Georgia’s D’Andre Swift who had 163 carries for 1049-yards had a season grade of just (80.4) and Elijah Holyfield who carried the football 159-times for 1,018-yards finished with a season grade of (90.1).