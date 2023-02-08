A nation-leading 13 former Alabama players were invited to the 2023 NFL Combine the league announced on Wednesday.

In total four defensive backs, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, one quarterback, one running back and one tight end were all invited to the annual scouting event held at Lucas Oil Stadium, which begins at the end of the month.

Below is the full list of Alabama players invited to this year’s combine:

Will Anderson Jr., LB

Jordan Battle, DB

Brian Branch, DB

DJ Dale, DL

Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

DeMarcco Hellams, DB

Cameron Latu, TE

Eli Ricks, DB

Tyler Steen, OL

Henry To'o To'o, LB

Bryce Young, QB

Byron Young, DL

Of that list, five juniors — Anderson, Branch, Gibbs, Ricks and Young — were all invited to Indianapolis. Alabama sent 14 players to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018, 11 in 2021 and 2022, and 10 in 2020.

The only two senior starters who weren't invited to this year's event are Jaylen Moody and Kendall Randolph.