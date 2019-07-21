As we head into fall camp, here are 10 sleeper players from the Alabama Crimson Tide football roster that we feel could make an impact during the 2019 season.

The Countdown

10. Shyheim Carter

Defensive back

Senior 6-foot-0, 195 Experience: 3L About: Carter should play a vital role in the Alabama defense this season and will likely serve as the starter at the Star position. Last season Carter had 43 tackles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Carter’s veteran experience and playmaking ability bolster the secondary.

No. 9 Jerome Ford

Running Back Redshirt freshman 5-foot-11, 206 Experience: RS About: Ford showed he’s capable of creating big plays during the springtime and turned heads on more than one occasion. While experienced running backs are at the top of the depth chart heading into fall camp, Ford could add an extra splash to the playbook, that is, if Ford is able to stay ahead of incoming true freshman Trey Sanders who arrived in June.

No. 8 Phidarian Mathis

Defensive tackle Redshirt sophomore 6-foot-4, 317 Experience: 1L About: During the beginning of the spring it was Mathis that was repping with the first-team defense at defensive tackle alongside defensive ends Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray. True freshman DJ Dale leaped Mathis for the starting position, but that doesn’t mean Mathis is not going to play a role this season, he could still very well make a push to be the starter against Duke. Depth within the interior defensive line is always important, Mathis is a quality player whether starting or when subbed in.

No. 7 Skyler DeLong

Punter

Sophomore 6-foot-4, 188 Experience: 1L About: Nick Saban said that DeLong’s punting issues during his freshman year stemmed from lack of confidence. Year over year DeLong has shown a lot of improvement and we saw what he is capable of during the springtime with two booming punts, one punt went 50+ yards. If DeLong is able to keep his confidence, he could play a major role in the special teams unit this season.

No. 6 Cameron Latu

Tight End Redshirt freshmen 6-foot-5, 247 Experience: RS About: Latu played at the outside linebacker position last season, then was moved to the tight end position during spring where he looked very good even catching a few passes during the spring game. The Crimson Tide does not have a dominating tight end returning into the season and with Kedrick James recently entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the tight end room is looking for someone to step up to help replace Irv Smith Jr. who caught for 710-yards with seven touchdowns last season.

No. 5 Markail Benton

Inside linebacker Redshirt sophomore 6-2, 235 pounds Experience: 1L About: One of the major question marks heading into fall camp is: Which inside linebacker is going to step up along with Dylan Moses? Benton recorded 14 tackles last season and recently during SEC Media Days, Moses commented that he feels Benton could have a very big season. Alabama has a ton of talent at inside linebacker, including a few sophomores and true freshman that could emerge as the weeks move on.

No. 4 Matt Womack

Offensive Line Senior 6-foot-7, 325 pounds Experience: 3L About: Womack adds senior leadership and experience to the offensive line and if he can stay healthy, he has the talent to be one of the best in the entire SEC. Our early depth chart has Womack starting at the right guard position, can you imagine going against a 6-foot-7, 325-pound guard for 60 minutes?

No. 3 Christopher Allen

ILB/OLB

Redshirt sophomore 6-4, 250 pounds Experience: 1L About: Missed last season with an ACL and Alabama fans are hoping he’s at 100% as Allen has the makings to be a major contributor to the defense this season. Allen is versatile enough to play both inside or outside linebacker.

No. 2 Anfernee Jennings

Outside Linebacker Senior 6-foot-3, 259 Experience: 3L About: Jennings recorded 50 tackles last season, 13.0 were for a loss, and he recorded 5.5 sacks. This season, the Crimson Tide is depending on his leadership and to quite simply bring another championship trophy to T-town. Jennings is very underrated is should be due for a monster 2019 campaign.

No. 1 Brian Robinson

Running back

Junior 6-foot-1, 226 Experience: 2L About: Out of all the players returning to the offensive side of the football, you have to think the one that is most eager to showcase his complete ability and to show out for his home city is Brian Robinson. Last season, behind some very talented running backs, Robinson rushed for just 63 attempts for 272-yards, but despite the lack of carries, Robinson has never complained and continued to work. While Najee Harris is dubbed as the starter, do not sleep on Robinson who could be one of the most underrated running backs in all of college football entering the 2019 season.

