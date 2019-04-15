"We had the simplest offense and the simplest defense so more players could play,” commented Nick Saban during his post-game press conference.” With that said, we have composed a 3-2-1 following Alabama’s spring game where we’ll provide three things we’ve learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.



Three Things We’ve Learned

1. Alabama’s first-team defense looked very good

Following losing to Clemson in the 2018 national title game, a lot of questions remained in the air about Alabama’s 2019 defense. Who would step up in the secondary replacing Deionte Thompson, has corner Trevon Diggs shown improvement, has Alabama found a middle backer capable to play next to Dylan Moses, and how will Alabama replace Quinnen Williams at the defensive tackle position.

This past Saturday and throughout spring practice most of those questions would be answered. The Alabama secondary played exceptionally well limiting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to just 19 completions off 37 attempts. To put that stat into perspective, Tagovailoa finished with a completion percentage of just 51.3% during the spring game, his season completion percentage average last season was 69.0%.

While Nick Saban made it clear there was no game planning that went into the scrimmage, the defensive secondary played very good man coverage throughout the day against what is arguably the best receiving corps in the nation. To provide a further reference point, Alabama corner Trevon Diggs held Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III to zero catches in the game… Alabama’s first-team defense also put the pressure on Alabama’s first-team offense sacking Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times on the day.

Outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Eyabi Anoma each recorded a sack during the scrimmage, while defensive linemen DJ Dale and Raekwon Davis also got to Tagovailoa. Dale who is an early enrollee is the likely replacement for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and it was Dale who started with the first team defense alongside Davis and LaBryan Ray, that is obviously very impressive for Dale considering he just arrived in Tuscaloosa in December of 2018.

Regarding the inside linebacker play, Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon combined for 10.5 tackles during the scrimmage and each looked to handle their responsibilities very well throughout the scrimmage and filled holes making it tough for Alabama’s first-team offense to move the ball on the ground. The First team defense held Alabama running back Najee Harris to just 25-yards off 9 carries, that is an average run of just 2.6-yards.

Freshman Shane Lee at 6-foot-0 and 250 pounds led the second-team defense in tackles recording 7.0 and also intercepted a pass which he returned 18-yards. While we are likely to continue to see linebackers rotate with the ones inching closer to Alabama’s first game against Duke, defensive coordinator Pete Golding who coaches the inside backers has enough talent to work with at the position.

2. High caliber talent within youth

It’s Alabama, so it is with no surprise to see incredibly talented sophomores and freshmen rising up to make plays. As mentioned, early enrollee DJ Dale started at defensive tackle with the ones and early enrollee Shane Lee led the second-team defense in tackles at inside linebacker. There were, of course, other underclassmen that shined during the scrimmage. True freshman John Metchie out of Brampton, Canada was named the A-Day MVP. On the day, Metchie recorded five receptions for 133-yards including a dazzling reception from Mac Jones which went for 49-yards.

Taulia Tagovailoa another early enrollee was 6 of 9 on the day passing, with his highlight coming off a 29-yard perfectly placed touchdown pass to sophomore Jaylen Waddle. Waddle now a sophomore and one of the most electrifying players in college football hauled in four receptions on the day for 45-yards.

Terrell Shavers at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds caught four passes for 59-yards, and redshirt freshmen Cameron Latu who switched from playing outside linebacker to tight end this spring caught two passes for 37-yards. Sophomore Josh Jobe who played with the first team defense recorded three pass breakups and sophomore Eyabi Anoma who started with the first team defense recorded two tackles and one sack on the day.

True Freshman Evan Neal at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds played very well starting with the second team offensive line and red-shirt sophomore Mac Jones at quarterback was 19 of 23 passing for 271-yards with two touchdowns.