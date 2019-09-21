What happened to Will Reichard?



The Answer: According to Saban, Reichard suffered a pulled hip flexor. He's questionable for the next game against Ole Miss.

What does this mean: It means Joseph Bulovas will be Alabama’s field goal kicker and it also means that Skyler DeLong will be the main man at the punter. Bulovas was 5 for 5 on extra points and DeLong punted two times for 74-yards, an average of 37.0 per punt.

Why didn’t Terrell Lewis play today?

The Answer: Sat out this game as he hyper-extended his knee last week and was kept out for precautionary reasons. He's day-to-day but should return in time for next week's game against Ole Miss.

What it means: The good news is that Saban did not sound like it was a serious issue which is good news for the Alabama pass rush. Chris Allen started in Lewis’ place and had two tackles, Anfernne Jennings at the JACK position has been a menace lately and recorded five tackles with one sack on the day.

What is DJ Dale’s injury?

The Answer: According to Saban, a patellar tendon strain, but he should be OK.

What it means: Alabama cannot afford any more serious injuries to the defensive side of the football and if the Crimson Tide was to lose Dale for a significant amount of time, it would be a monumental blow, the good news is he should be back for next weekend against Ole Miss.

Was Bryce Young on campus today?

The Answer: Yes.

What it means: USC quarterback commitment Bryce Young was in attendance today for Alabama’s 49-7 victory over Southern Miss. It means that Young who is rated as the No. 1 dual threat in the class of 2020 is showing heavy interest in Alabama and that he could be a potential flip very soon.

Other questions we can answer from today

Is Justin Eboigbe hurt?

The Answer: No, Alabama is just rotating a lot of players. Eboigbe had three tackles on the day.

Where is Markail Benton?

The Answer: He's out with an undisclosed injury

Did Christian Barmore play today?

The Answer: Yes, he played in the second half and recorded 3 tackles.