TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter and completed 25 of 36 passes. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) opted to air it out against the Commodores (3-2, 0-1) and finally got big games and plays from multiple receivers. It was the most passing yards for Young since perhaps locking up the Heisman with 421 yards against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Henry To'oTo'o celebrates a third-down stop against Vanderbilt (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

“I think it was kind of our plan going into this game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them in the secondary,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We thought we had some pretty good matchups.” Alabama outgained Vandy 628-129 in total yards. Ja’Corey Brooks had a career night, all in the first half when he had six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton had his biggest game for the Tide: 94 yards on four catches, including a 48-yarder. “We have high expectations for what our guys can do and Ja’Corey certainly didn’t disappoint tonight,” Saban said. “He had a great start to the game.” Jahmyr Gibbs, who started the first three games at tailback, mostly lined up at receiver while Jase McClellan took over in the backfield. McClellan ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Gibbs caught three passes for 43 yards and a score. Vanderbilt freshman AJ Swann completed 13 of 26 passes for 115 yards in his second start after throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns against Northern Illinois.

