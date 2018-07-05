Byron Young, four-star defensive end from West Jones High School in Laurel, Mississippi, surprised many with a July 4 (midnight) commitment to the University of Alabama. Young spoke about his announcement and why he decided to commit to the defending national champions.

"It really wasn't my plan to release the news at midnight," Young said. "I was just thinking about it. I talked to my family. I was talking to my brother earlier in the day about it. I then called the coaches around 6:00 p.m.

"I talked to Coach Golding, Coach Kool (Craig Kuligowski) and Coach Lupoi. They were all really pumped. They were telling me I made their vacation better. They were all very happy. I am supposed to speak with Coach Saban sometime today.

"It's something I have been wanting to do for a while. I almost did it two-three weeks ago after I visited. I decided to off to make sure I was making the right decision. I then talked to my brother again about it, and he said if I was ready then to go ahead and do it.'"

Young has visited Tuscaloosa several times including a trip a few weeks ago. He talked about what all stood out with the Tide.

"I like the campus," he said. "Whenever I went it felt like family. The more I talked to some of the players who are committed and other guys who are there the more comfortable I felt. I get along with the coaches. They are also very high in what I plan on majoring in which is Kinesiology."

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman is recruited to play defensive end for Alabama. A program well known for developing defensive linemen. He has built a strong relationship with his future coaching staff.

"Coach Golding has been the one who mostly recruited me," Young said. "I also talk to Coach Kool and Coach Lupoi almost every other day. I have a really good relationship with all three of them. Any time I go over there I am with one of the them most of the time.

"Coach Golding and I usually talk about more than just football. I know Coach Kool and Coach Lupoi know everything there is to know about putting me in the best position to be successful. They have showed me some moves I've already been able to use. I have a great relationship with all of those guys."

Alabama will have another cook-out on July 27. Young will return to Tuscaloosa for the weekend. He still expects to take visits down the road.

"I am going to take some visits," he said. "I will probably visit LSU, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and maybe Auburn. I am trying to graduate early. I should be able to."