Bryce Young, Will Anderson earn SEC POTY awards

For the second straight year, Alabama swept the SEC’s two biggest individual honors. Wednesday, the conference named quarterback Bryce Young its offensive player of the year while tabbing outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as its defensive player of the year. Wide receiver Jameson Williams took co-special teams player of the year honors, sharing the award with Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr.

Last year, DeVonta Smith was named the SEC’s offensive player of the year while defensive back Patrick Surtain II took home defensive player of the year honors

Young, a finalist for this year’s Heisman Trophy, has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with four interceptions this season. His 43 touchdowns rank second nationally while his passing yards rank No. 4 in the nation. He also ranks fifth nationally with a 175.53 passer rating. During last week’s 41-24 victory over Georgia, he set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 yards of total offense.

Anderson leads the nation with 32.5 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks. He also has 92 total tackles and nine quarterback hurries. Anderson was named winner of the Nagurski Trophy earlier this week.

Williams leads the SEC averaging 37.44 yards per kickoff return. He became the first player in Alabama history to return two kickoffs for a score in the same game, one from 100 yards and one from 83 yards away earlier this season against Southern Miss.

The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players. The SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced on Thursday.