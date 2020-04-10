Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last month, Yale big man Jordan Bruner has decided on where he will complete his college career. A graduate-transfer that will be immediately eligible in the fall, Bruner committed to Alabama on Friday, selecting the Tide over Baylor and Maryland .

Suffering a pair of meniscus tears, Bruner sat out his would-be sophomore season before averaging over 10 points per game in each season to follow. Named First Team All-Ivy League this past year, Bruner averaged 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game, and 1.7 blocks per game as a junior, while upping his 3-point numbers to a respectable 33-percent.

A four-star prospect from the 2016 graduating high school class, Bruner chose Yale over a handful of regional high-major programs. He didn’t find much trouble fitting in at the Ivy League program in which he averaged over eight points per game as a freshman and appeared in 25 games.

Bruner is just what the doctor called for in Tuscaloosa. Already sitting as one of the top winners of the early offseason, Bruner raises the ceiling for all that the Tide may be able to accomplish next season.

A 6-foot-9 big man that can play the power forward or center positions depending upon the type of lineup placed onto the floor, Bruner possesses quality length and mobility in the frontcourt. He is a more than capable shot blocker, low-post scorer and rebounder, but his defensive versatility and added ability to make shots to the perimeter makes him an immediate go-to piece within Alabama’s frontline.

Entering his final year of eligibility, Bruner should see plenty of playing time from the start. Alex Reese, Javian Davis-Fleming and Galin Smith will return, though none averaged over nine points or five rebounds last season. Bruner’s versatility allows for one of the group of returnees to play alongside the Yale transfer at any given time.

Nate Oats’ latest recruiting win gives Alabama a potential top-25 team in the preseason polls despite the early departure of Kira Lewis to the NBA; if one or both of John Petty and Herb Jones decide on a similar fate, expectations in Tuscaloosa may be tampered. Regardless, the enrollment of Bruner alongside a top-25 class and a junior college shot maker in Keon Ellis should equate to a return to the NCAA Tournament next March.