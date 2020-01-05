As Alabama waits for Tua Tagovailoa to make a decision over his future, it now knows it will be without at least one of its junior permanent team captains. Safety Xavier McKinney announced Sunday that he will forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft. McKinney joins receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., who both announced they would declare for the NFL Draft on Saturday. Last week, Alabama saw linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood announce that they would return to school for their senior years.

McKinney led Alabama with 95 tackles this season while tallying 5.5 stops for a loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety also recorded three interceptions, including one which he returned 81 yards for a touchdown against Western Carolina. He was projected in the top two rounds of several NFL mock drafts.

McKinney earned second-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News and Walter Camp and was selected to the third team by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. He was named first-team All-SEC by the conferences’ coaches and the AP. “What impresses me the most is the consistency he played with,” Alabama safety Jared Mayden said. “Sophomore year he had a great year, and there wasn’t a drop-off. Even before the year, he was on watch lists, this and that, it’s easy for you to kind of coast through the year. But he still attacks every day like it's a new day. Has endless tackles, he had a lot of tackles, and he's consistent. “He's a consistent tackler, consistently makes plays, doesn't make a lot of mental errors, blitzes well. That's the kind of thing that, when I look at him and when I play beside him, it makes me want to be better.”

Tagovailoa will announce his decision during a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m. CT. Alabama is also waiting to hear from receivers DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III as well as running back Najee Harris. Players have until Jan. 20 to choose whether they will return to school or declare for the NFL Draft.

#Alabama safety Xavier McKinney is headed to the NFL pic.twitter.com/GafKb40L35 — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 5, 2020

