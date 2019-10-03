Xavier Hill is no longer committed to Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 324 pound offensive lineman out of Olive Branch (Miss.) committed to the Crimson Tide June 23, but close to three months later, he started having some doubts.

"I made the decision [to decommit] a few weeks ago after thinking about it for a while," said Hill. "I feel like I made an emotional decision in June, so I want to move past that, take things a little slower now and find the right place to go."

Hill let Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood know of his decision first, then he had a long talk with Nick Saban. Alabama has not slowed their recruitment down at all and the Crimson Tide are still a school under consideration.

"It is really down to Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. I have been to games at Mississippi State and Ole Miss so far this season and I am going to LSU when they play Florida next week.

"I will probably be back at Mississippi State and get to an Alabama game later this season too. I could get to one more Ole Miss game also.

"I am just going to get out, see the schools and make sure I am making the best decision for myself."

It is down to four SEC schools, and Hill is looking at his recruitment a little different now. He took four official visits in the spring, then committed, but he looks back now and he let his emotions get the best of him.

Most the same schools are involved outside of Tennessee and Texas A&M, so he is not starting over, just looking at things differently.

"Alabama handled the news well and they have been still recruiting me every day," said Hill. "They told me they still want me and that they are still going to recruit me. I am talking to them, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss almost every day.

"I am going to take my last official visits to Mississippi State later this year, then I will likely sign with a school in December.

"I am focusing on what I need for myself and taking it slower. I just needed to clear my head and not rush into a decision. I am going to look for the school that fits me. It could be Alabama again, but I have to make sure.

"I am looking at things a little differently now. I am taking the emotions out of it. I see myself signing with Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State or Ole Miss in the end."