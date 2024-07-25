Sitting out a “meaningless” Iron Bowl? Don’t worry Alabama fans, Jalen Milroe believes that’s crazy talk as well.

During a Thursday appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Milroe was presented with a hypothetical scenario in which Alabama is undefeated and has already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game heading into the Iron Bowl. Under college football’s new 12-team playoff format, the Crimson Tide would still be able to clinch a top-four seed by winning the SEC title the following week, diminishing the importance of its matchup against Auburn.

So, in such a scenario, would Milroe and the rest of the Tide’s stars sit out the Iron Bowl?

“Not at all. It’s all about finishing,” Milroe responded without hesitation. “Finishing the season off, that’s a couple of our pillars. Our program’s all about finish. Every opportunity we get to present the Alabama football team, we're going to do it.”

Of course, the Iron Bowl means a little more to Milroe following his heroics at Auburn last year. The Alabama quarterback pulled off one of the most memorable plays in the rivalry’s history last season, completing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal with 32 seconds remaining to secure a 27-24 comeback victory and keep the Tide’s playoff hopes alive.

While Milroe said Alabama aims to prepare the same for every opponent, he admitted that Iron Bowl week features a bit of added intensity. The Katy, Texas product didn’t fully appreciate that until last year.

"I'm from Texas, so I'm thinking the rivalry between Texas and OU is the greatest rivalry. I changed my mind. It's Alabama and Auburn. It’s just awesome to see the state of Alabama come together with this rivalry. As far as the guys on the team, you prep a different way and you feel a certain different [way] experiencing a rivalry game.”

And you sure as heck don’t sit out — regardless of the scenario.