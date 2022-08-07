With Latu injured, Alabama looks to new tight ends

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's already thin tight end group will be a bit thinner early on in preseason camp.

After revealing Cameron Latu will miss time with an injury earlier this week, Nick Saban elaborated on the starting tight end's status Sunday, stating that he had a "minor knee injury" and was going to be out for a couple of weeks.

Latu was the Crimson Tide's lone returning starter at tight end. During his breakout season last year, he set the school's single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight as part of 26 receptions for 410 yards. With fellow starter Jahleel Billingsley transferring to Texas in January, the only other returning production Alabama has at the tight end position is Robbie Ouzts' lone catch for 8 yards.

During Alabama's media day Sunday, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien referred to Latu's injury as "unfortunate" but stated that he's optimistic other players in the tight end unit will be able to spell the redshirt senior while he recovers. First in line to fill the void are sophomores Robbie Ouzts and JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman

Ouzts saw time on special teams while coming in as a full back in short-yardage packages in addition to his time at tight end last season. As for Kitselman, he transitioned from a defensive lineman into a tight end during his freshman year at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College last year.

"I think Robbie Ouzts has really improved. Robbie Ouzts is somebody that’s worked really hard to improve, and then Miles Kitselman the junior college transfer that’s come in, he’s a hard-working guy. He’s getting used to the way we do things here, but I think he’s a guy that is a solid player that can help us," O'Brien said.

O'Brien also mentioned that Alabama has some younger tight ends that can "we really believe can help us," but did not mention which of the team's five freshman tight ends would be able to step in.

At the forefront of that list is Amari Niblack, the former four-star product from Florida. He was ranked as the No. 16 player in the state and was the No. 17 wide receiver. He was also ranked at No. 93 in the Rivals 250.

"He’s got to put on a couple pounds, but he definitely moves really well in his route running," Latu said in June. "We’re going to get some muscle on him. He’s going to be great once we do. He moves really well, can catch really well. I think he’s going to be a really good player."

Along with Niblack, Alabama also brought in, Elijah Brown and Danny Lewis Jr.

Brown was a consensus four-star prospect from Ohio, who was ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the nation and the 10th-ranked player in Ohio.

"I like the way he moves," Latu said. "He’s a really quick learner. I can see him being a really good player for us."

Lewis Jr., a former three-star prospect from Louisiana, who was ranked as the No. 19 tight end in the state.

"He’s moving around well like the other guys. I’ve only seen him for about two weeks, but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s a hard worker and he’s been studying his plays," Latu said. "He’s another one I’m excited about."