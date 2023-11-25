Alabama kicker Will Reichard's extra point, which saw him tie the NCAA all-time scoring record spared no drama in its buildup.

After Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe found Isaiah Bond with a stunning game-winning touchdown pass, Reichard hit the extra point to seal No. 8 Alabama's 27-24 Iron Bowl victory over Auburn. The point after brought Reichard's career points total to 530, which ties former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds for the most in NCAA history.

Reichard worked his way up to 529 points with a pair of field goals and extra points earlier in the game. He was just two points away from passing Reynolds and taking sole possession of the record when he missed a 42-yard field goal, which not only delayed the accolade for Reichard but kept Auburn ahead 21-20.

It looked like Alabama was headed for another house-of-horrors moment at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But the Crimson Tide snatched defeat away and gave Reichard a chance at redemption and another place in the college football history books.

It’s a milestone that, understandably so, will be overshadowed by a spectacular play from Alabama's quarterback, but in the grand scheme of Reichard's career, represents the Crimson Tide kicker's consistency and dedication to being just about as accurate of a kicker as you can be at the college level.

“I’m extremely happy for Will,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said after Reichard became the SEC’s all-time points leader earlier this season. “He has been probably as good a player at his position, even though he’s a specialist, as anybody that we’ve ever had here.”

While he was likely well aware of how close he was to all the accolades that he received in 2023, it wasn’t chasing records that drew Reichard back to Tuscaloosa for his fifth season.

“I just felt like I had more room to improve before moving on to the next level,” Reichard said in August. “Honestly, I didn’t want to leave this place. I have been super blessed to meet a lot of people here, building relationships I’ve been able to build. There are a lot of people across the country who would love to play here. It’s just something where I wanted to be able to come back and finish my career here.”

In college football, kicker play is often inconsistent. The mental aspects of the position mean one bad game can cause a player's form to spiral. Reichard, however, has proved time and time again that he is not that type of player.

“I would never doubt him,” Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe said after Reichard missed two field goals in Alabama's win over LSU. “I think he’s automatic. I would trust him in that same situation 10 times out of 10.”

Confounding mistakes isn't an issue for Reichard, which is how he's put himself in a position to break records. He's able to shake off misses and keep his poise.

“Whether it’s good or not good, whether it’s after a single kick or after a game, you just have to sit there and evaluate, watch the tape and you just have to move on from it,” Reichard said. “Even if you play good, you still have plenty of games left in the season. You have to move on. You can’t dwell on what happened in the past. A lot of kickers talk about next-kick mentality. That’s very important. It’s very true. It’s something the elite kickers in the NFL do the best.”

The NFL is where Reichard hopes to end up following his final season at Alabama. Both he and Saban noted that Reichard needs to improve on kickoffs, which will help set him apart from other kicking prospects. Reichard has 40 touchbacks in 2023.

Reichard has at least two more games to show professional scouts that he deserves a spot on an NFL roster and to become the sole leader atop the NCAA scoring charts. At this point in the season, those potential field goals could mean a lot more than points on a list.

It was the Crimson Tide's quarterback who made the big play to keep Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive Saturday. Next week could be the NCAA's joint top-scorer's turn to make a season-defining play for Alabama when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.