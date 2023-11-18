The greatest kicker in Alabama football history.

The all-time leading scorer in program history.

One of the greatest college kickers of all time.

Will Reichard has had one heck of a career in crimson and white and is undoubtedly one of Alabama's biggest legends. Saturday, the veteran kicker played his final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, helping the Crimson Tide to a 66-10 victory over Chattanooga.

“It’s surreal, still kinda soaking it in,” Reichard said following the game. “I’ve been blessed to play here for so long. At some point, the time was going to come, and it was today. But I’ve been blessed to play for so long and I’m still soaking it in.”

Reichard's final home performance was a memorable one. The Hoover, Alabama native connected on a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter and knocked in all nine of his extra-point tries on the afternoon. The 12 combined points move him to 521 for his career, just 10 away from eclipsing the NCAA record of 530 held by former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds.

“I don’t know if anybody has had a more productive career relative to what their role is,” Saban said after the game. “Will’s been a great asset to the organization for a long time, and he’s done his job about as well as you could expect anybody to do it.”

Reichard elected to use his extra year of eligibility to return for a fifth season this year. That's a decision his Alabama teammates are thankful for. Saturday's field goal improved him to 16 of 18 (88.8%) on the year and 78 of 93 (83.8%) on his career.

“It was great to have him come back,” running back Jase McClellan said. “He’s a special kicker, one of the best kickers, and it was great to have him.”

Along with his perfect performance on the field Saturday, Reichard was one of Alabama's three team captains for the game. That's a role his teammates have come to appreciate as well.

“Will Reichard is a great leader,” linebacker Jihaad Campbell said. “He shows a lot of leadership on the team and everyone looks up to him.”

While his days inside Bryant-Denny Stadium are done, Reichard will have a few more games to add to his Alabama legacy. The No. 8 Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn for the Iron Bowl next weekend before taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2.