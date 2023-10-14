TideIllustrated

Will Reichard surpassed yet another milestone in his tremendously successful kicking career for Alabama.

Reichard’s extra point following Alabama’s first touchdown against Arkansas made him the all-time points leader in the SEC, breaking a deadlock with former Auburn and current Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carson.

“I’m extremely happy for Will,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He has been probably as good a player at his position, even though he’s a specialist, as anybody that we’ve ever had here.”

Reichard added two more extra points and a 30-yard field goal in the Crimson Tide’s 24-21 win over the Razorbacks. He now sits at 486 career points and is 45 points away from eclipsing the NCAA’s all-time points record of 530 held by former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds.

Instead of taking his chances in the NFL after last season, Reichard used his COVID year to come back to Alabama. Saban said Reichard wanted to improve his kickoffs to have a better shot at making an NFL roster and credited Reichard for taking advantage of the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness rules.

“That's one of the very good things about Name, Image and Likeness and players having opportunities to have a better quality of life while they're in college because they can stay in enhance their career when they need to,” Saban said. “And Will was smart enough to understand that was something that could benefit him and his future.”

Reichard’s choice to come back and better his chance at the next level has paid off so far. After the Crimson Tide’s win Saturday, he’s up to 25 touchbacks and is yet to miss a kick this season with 13 made field goals and 21 extra points.